All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1223 Race St 505.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1223 Race St 505
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:08 AM

1223 Race St 505

1223 Race Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1223 Race Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Furnished Apt in Cheesman Park adjacent building - Property Id: 94715

*Note: I can not receive texts at the contact number listed, only phone calls.*

Cheesman Park 2 BR 2 Bath furnished condo apartment. Sunrise and sunset over Denver are seen from two balconies. Covered security building entrance with 2 elevators to this 5th floor condo. Rooftop patio has grand views of the entire front range and overlooks the park with spectacular mountain sunsets most every night. Garden area maintains a heated pool in summer months. Parking and laundry facilities available in the building. Only a few steps to the bus line or walk thru the park to the Denver Botanical Gardens back entrance. Have fun living in the heart of Denver while still enjoying the location of a quiet residential neighborhood.

Condo has been newly painted and upgraded with hardwood floors, sliding balcony doors, MBR plantation shutters. Rooms furnished include LR, DR, Master and guest BR.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94715
Property Id 94715

(RLNE4626152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Race St 505 have any available units?
1223 Race St 505 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 Race St 505 have?
Some of 1223 Race St 505's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 Race St 505 currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Race St 505 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Race St 505 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 Race St 505 is pet friendly.
Does 1223 Race St 505 offer parking?
Yes, 1223 Race St 505 offers parking.
Does 1223 Race St 505 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 Race St 505 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Race St 505 have a pool?
Yes, 1223 Race St 505 has a pool.
Does 1223 Race St 505 have accessible units?
No, 1223 Race St 505 does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Race St 505 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1223 Race St 505 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University