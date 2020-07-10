All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

Parkwood Plaza

1436 S Irving St · (224) 334-3772
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1436 S Irving St, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E-203 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit A-321 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,024

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit B-226 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkwood Plaza.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
courtyard
online portal
package receiving
playground
Parkwood Plaza in Denver, Colorado blends the unique combination of a tight knit community with the convenience and appeal of city life. Located in the heart of Mar Lee, Parkwood Plaza is only 10 minutes from Downtown Denver and 45 minutes from skiing and hiking in the beautiful Rocky Mountains. Our newly redesigned one bedroom floor plans include faux wood flooring, white cabinetry and brushed nickel finishes. We also make life more convenient with laundry rooms in every building, upgraded black appliances and Wi-Fi capability. Parkwood Plaza is conveniently close to Red Rocks Community College, Belmar Shopping Center, Colorado Mills Mall and the new St. Anthonyђs Hospital. Pets are welcome at Parkwood Plaza Apartments and with so many parks and paths within walking distance, your furry family member will feel right at home! Professionally managed by AMC, our caring staff is dedicated to providing unparalleled personal service. They await the opportunity to assist you with the selection of your new home.Call and schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: $200 based on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Lease Initiation Fees.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit 50 lbs.
Parking Details: First come, first serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkwood Plaza have any available units?
Parkwood Plaza has 13 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkwood Plaza have?
Some of Parkwood Plaza's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkwood Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Parkwood Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkwood Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkwood Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Parkwood Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Parkwood Plaza offers parking.
Does Parkwood Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkwood Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkwood Plaza have a pool?
No, Parkwood Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Parkwood Plaza have accessible units?
No, Parkwood Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Parkwood Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkwood Plaza has units with dishwashers.
