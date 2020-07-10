Amenities

24hr laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill courtyard online portal package receiving playground

Parkwood Plaza in Denver, Colorado blends the unique combination of a tight knit community with the convenience and appeal of city life. Located in the heart of Mar Lee, Parkwood Plaza is only 10 minutes from Downtown Denver and 45 minutes from skiing and hiking in the beautiful Rocky Mountains. Our newly redesigned one bedroom floor plans include faux wood flooring, white cabinetry and brushed nickel finishes. We also make life more convenient with laundry rooms in every building, upgraded black appliances and Wi-Fi capability. Parkwood Plaza is conveniently close to Red Rocks Community College, Belmar Shopping Center, Colorado Mills Mall and the new St. Anthonyђs Hospital. Pets are welcome at Parkwood Plaza Apartments and with so many parks and paths within walking distance, your furry family member will feel right at home! Professionally managed by AMC, our caring staff is dedicated to providing unparalleled personal service. They await the opportunity to assist you with the selection of your new home.Call and schedule your tour today!