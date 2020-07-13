All apartments in Denver
Observatory Park Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:47 PM

Observatory Park Place

Open Now until 5:30pm
2350 S University Blvd · (424) 348-4311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2350 S University Blvd, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Observatory Park Place.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
Welcome to Observatory Park Place -- your new sanctuary. These gorgeous studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer spacious floor plans, updated appliances, in-unit laundry, high ceilings and plenty of natural sunlight. Interior retractable garage doors make unique windows and statement entries to private patios/balconies in select units. The University of Denver campus is a convenient two-block walk, and a light rail station and I-25 are a short drive north on University.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-6, 11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $700 (studio), $800 (1 bedroom), $900 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
Dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $30
Parking Details: Garage.
Storage Details: Extra storage space available if needed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Observatory Park Place have any available units?
Observatory Park Place has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Observatory Park Place have?
Some of Observatory Park Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Observatory Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
Observatory Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Observatory Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Observatory Park Place is pet friendly.
Does Observatory Park Place offer parking?
Yes, Observatory Park Place offers parking.
Does Observatory Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Observatory Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Observatory Park Place have a pool?
No, Observatory Park Place does not have a pool.
Does Observatory Park Place have accessible units?
Yes, Observatory Park Place has accessible units.
Does Observatory Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Observatory Park Place has units with dishwashers.
