Observatory Park Place

Lease Length: 5-6, 11 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $700 (studio), $800 (1 bedroom), $900 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
Dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $30
Storage Details: Extra storage space available if needed.