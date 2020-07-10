All apartments in Denver
1111 Speer Blvd 1P

1111 Speer Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Speer Boulevard, Denver, CO 80204
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
hot tub
Unit 1P Available 07/11/20 Luxurious One Bedroom near Cap Hill: New Build - Property Id: 178712

1M: One of two available one bedroom floor plans. Our luxury apartments are within easy, scenic walking distance of Denver and Civic Center Park's countless fine art galleries, historical museums, and taste bud tempting restaurants. A historical neighborhood for forward thinkers, the Golden Triangle's Civic Center Park quietly buzzes with the energy of entrepreneurship.

Speer by Windsor's state-of-the-art amenities and spacious floor plans offer a relaxing respite after a day of exploration. With smoked oak flooring, private terraces, soaking tubs, a community coffee bar, virtual golf simulator, and so much more, the list of large and small joys available at 1000 Speer by Windsor is even longer than your downtown Denver itinerary.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

