1111 Speer Blvd 1P

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar gym hot tub

Unit 1P Available 07/11/20 Luxurious One Bedroom near Cap Hill: New Build - Property Id: 178712



1M: One of two available one bedroom floor plans. Our luxury apartments are within easy, scenic walking distance of Denver and Civic Center Park's countless fine art galleries, historical museums, and taste bud tempting restaurants. A historical neighborhood for forward thinkers, the Golden Triangle's Civic Center Park quietly buzzes with the energy of entrepreneurship.



Speer by Windsor's state-of-the-art amenities and spacious floor plans offer a relaxing respite after a day of exploration. With smoked oak flooring, private terraces, soaking tubs, a community coffee bar, virtual golf simulator, and so much more, the list of large and small joys available at 1000 Speer by Windsor is even longer than your downtown Denver itinerary.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178712

Property Id 178712



(RLNE5705465)