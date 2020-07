Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage dog grooming area fire pit internet access new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Centrally located in one of Denver’s most desirable neighborhoods, The York on City Park offers comfortable convenience just steps from City Park and City Park West’s much celebrated restaurant row. From boutique shops and limitless entertainment options, a City Park West address also offers convenient access to Denver’s CBD, B-Cycle and public transportation.



The York stands apart from the rest with its modern architecture and high-end design along with every imaginable amenity including a one-of-a-kind rooftop conservatory, outdoor grilling kitchen and fireside dining overlooking City Park. Choose from a variety of inspired studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments plus stunning private entrance homes all with timeless and contemporary finishes.