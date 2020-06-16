All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 12513 Timberglen Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
12513 Timberglen Terrace
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:47 PM

12513 Timberglen Terrace

12513 Timberglen Terrace · (719) 435-0511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Middle Creek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12513 Timberglen Terrace, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Middle Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3652 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining. This home has tons of natural light and plenty of room for all! Spend time relaxing on the deck taking in the beautiful views. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12513 Timberglen Terrace have any available units?
12513 Timberglen Terrace has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 12513 Timberglen Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
12513 Timberglen Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12513 Timberglen Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 12513 Timberglen Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 12513 Timberglen Terrace offer parking?
No, 12513 Timberglen Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 12513 Timberglen Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12513 Timberglen Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12513 Timberglen Terrace have a pool?
No, 12513 Timberglen Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 12513 Timberglen Terrace have accessible units?
No, 12513 Timberglen Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 12513 Timberglen Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 12513 Timberglen Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12513 Timberglen Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 12513 Timberglen Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12513 Timberglen Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Wind River Place Apartments
919 N 19th St
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Viridian Edge at The Park
6236 Twin Oaks Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
The Parc at Briargate
8175 Summerset Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity