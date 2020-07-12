/
briargate
Last updated July 12 2020
212 Apartments for rent in Briargate, Colorado Springs, CO
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1125 sqft
Located near shopping, dining, public transportation, and the USAF Academy. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Carports and garages available with fee. Lots of amenities, including pool.
La Bella Vita
4986 Amarosa Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1282 sqft
Within easy reach to N Powers Boulevard. Contemporary apartments with white granite counters and designer faux wood flooring in a gated community with an Italian villa-inspired facade. Select homes come with garages.
8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw
8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3101 sqft
Stunning Townhome In North Colorado Springs! Available to move in July 1st! - WOW!!! You'll fall in love the second you pull in the drive! The spacious front courtyard has plenty of room for your lawn furniture for enjoying the lovely Colorado
4272 Saunter Drive
4272 Saunter Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3147 sqft
4272 Saunter Drive - 24 months Built 1986 Group 1: This beautifully remodeled home is filled with custom upgrades. New Carpet, plank flooring, cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile in all 3.
7956 Antelope Valley Point
7956 Antelope Valley Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1568 sqft
7956 Antelope Valley Point Available 08/14/20 7956 Antelope Valley Point - This two story condo with finished basement and attached garage is beautiful! It features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Large living room with dining area.
3755 Misty Meadows Drive
3755 Misty Meadows Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2104 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Located in Briargate! - AVAILABLE July 3rd! Nice 4 bedroom 3.
8418 Snow Cap View
8418 Snow Cap View, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
2783 sqft
This home is part of our Lease With Right To Purchase Program. Try before you Buy! No Obligation to Purchase the home. This beautiful Townhouse is located in the desirable Briargate area, which is an award winning school district, Academy 20.
8070 Essington Drive
8070 Essington Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1200 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.
8949 Bellcove Drive
8949 Bellcove Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2670 sqft
4 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2 car garage, Wood floors in entry, dining area and kitchen and have been newly refinished. Main level master bedroom with 5 pc bath. Also on the main level is a living room and family room and 1/2 bath.
7920 Interlaken Dr
7920 Interlaken Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2594 sqft
Updated 3-Bedroom in Briargate! - New interior and exterior paint with new flooring. Walk into vaulted living room, kitchen, dining area and family room with a walk-out to the back yard. Upper level has all 3 bedrooms with a master suite.
3858 Smoke Tree Dr
3858 Smoke Tree Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Available 10/02/20 Nice 4 bedroom townhouse in great school district - Property Id: 239523 *This is fully furnished **Lease 6 months or longer is available. A cleaning fee of $350 is assessed for each signed lease.
8435 Candleflower Circle
8435 Candleflower Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2037 sqft
8435 Candleflower Circle Available 08/18/20 8435 Candleflower Circle - Beautiful two story located in Academy School District 20. This home is immaculate, open and bright.
3313 Misty Meadows Drive
3313 Misty Meadows Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
992 sqft
Great end unit townhome. Two large bedrooms on the upper level as well as one full bathroom. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Laundry room off kitchen with washer/ dryer included. Small fenced patio with storage shed and access to carport.
8550 Stratus Drive
8550 Stratus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1477 sqft
Welcome to this charming D20 Rancher. The home is situated on a cul-de-sac and features a large and private backyard. Enjoy the comfort of A/C, main-level living and a oversized 2 car garage with a work shop area.
7910 Chancellor Dr
7910 Chancellor Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3218 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 4+ BR | 3.5 BA | 2-car GAR | Rent = $2100 Total Sq. Ft = 3218| Finished Sq.
3080 Rhapsody Dr
3080 Rhapsody Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1764 sqft
3080 Rhapsody Dr Available 05/18/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Bi-Level Briargate - AVAILABLE MAY 8th This 1,764 sq ft bi-level home has 4 bedrooms - 2 upstairs and 2 downstairs - and bathrooms on each level.
8380 Wilmington Drive
8380 Wilmington Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2364 sqft
8380 Wilmington Drive Available 05/15/20 Lovely home in Briargate/School District 20 - This two story 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features hardwood floors on main level, central air conditioning landscaped front and back yards with a sprinkler system.
8080 Interlaken Drive
8080 Interlaken Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2648 sqft
Interlaken - Fairfax in Briargate. 2 Story home built in 1996. Approx 2648 sq ft, includes all kitchen appliances, washer & dryer, Great location, close to schools, parks, trails and open space. Basement finished.
9330 Bellcove Circle
9330 Bellcove Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2782 sqft
9330 Bellcove Circle Available 08/05/20 9330 Bellcove Circle - Briargate - Wolf Ranch area 4-Level with finished garden level basement. Built in 1993. Located on a quite cul-de-sac. Approx. 2,782 total sq ft with 2,761 finished sq ft.
4191 Bays Water Drive
4191 Bays Water Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2766 sqft
4191 Bays Water Drive Available 08/05/20 4191 Bayswater Dr - Briargate - Sagewood area 2 Story with finished walk-out basement built in 2002. Approx. 2,766 total and finished sq ft.
4280 Archwood Dr
4280 Archwood Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1520 sqft
Spacious tri-level in District 20! This home includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookup. Fenced yard. 1,520 sq. ft. of living space. District 20 schools. One small dog or cat may be allowed with additional deposit.
7970 Belford Drive
7970 Belford Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1992 sqft
Belford - Property Id: 57951 Living Area Sq Ft. 1992. Attached Garage 495 sq ft. This property is situated in quiet Briargate Neighborhood on a cul-de-sac lot. Short walking distance to Elementary & High Schools.
Results within 1 mile of Briargate
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,208
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1340 sqft
Newly upgraded community located close to the upscale shopping options of The Promenade Shops at Briargate. One-, two- and three bedroom units with granite counters, spacious closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1288 sqft
Close to First and Main Town Center and Cotton Creek Park. Spacious apartments with built-in wine racks, oversized windows, and self-cleaning ovens. Community offers Pikes Peak views and resort-style amenities such as an infinity-edge pool.
