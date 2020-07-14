All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Copper Stone

2827 E Pikes Peak Ave · (719) 398-7189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80809
Park Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit N32 · Avail. Sep 1

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit S12 · Avail. Sep 11

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit B23 · Avail. Sep 8

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit S31 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit W36 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit D21 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Copper Stone.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
pool
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities. With an ideal location just minutes from local businesses, shopping and dining, our community is one of the most popular in the area.

The beautiful thing about living in Copper Stone is that you can find the perfect studio, one or two-bedroom apartment to fit your family, lifestyle, and budget. With four spacious floor plans to choose from, Copper Stone gives you the freedom and flexibility to transform an apartment into a home. Have friends over for dinner and mingle in the large living areas. You’ll love all the modern, Energy Star certified appliances in the gourmet kitchen as well as its wooden cabinetry, and expansive counter spaces. An open concept layout allows the kitchen to flow directly into the dining and living areas. The bright and airy bedrooms feature large windows that let plenty of light in, large closets, and a warm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Copper Stone have any available units?
Copper Stone has 7 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Copper Stone have?
Some of Copper Stone's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Copper Stone currently offering any rent specials?
Copper Stone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Copper Stone pet-friendly?
Yes, Copper Stone is pet friendly.
Does Copper Stone offer parking?
No, Copper Stone does not offer parking.
Does Copper Stone have units with washers and dryers?
No, Copper Stone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Copper Stone have a pool?
Yes, Copper Stone has a pool.
Does Copper Stone have accessible units?
No, Copper Stone does not have accessible units.
Does Copper Stone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Copper Stone has units with dishwashers.

