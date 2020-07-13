Village At Lionstone.

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom/1 bath units are now $150
Move-in Fees: $125 Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $4.00 Pest Control monthly
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250-$500
fee: $250-$500
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: We do not have a weight limit on dogs, but we do have a breed restriction list. A deposit of $250 per pet and a pet fee of $250 is due at the time the pet moves into the apartment.
Parking Details: Total Parking – 432 spaces.
Storage Details: Exterior storage closet for each unit