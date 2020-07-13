All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:15 PM

Village At Lionstone

255 Lionstone Dr · (719) 398-7843
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

255 Lionstone Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Eastborough

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 255 Lionstone Dr · Avail. Aug 15

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 255 Lionstone Dr · Avail. Aug 14

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 255 Lionstone Dr · Avail. Jul 17

$1,213

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 255 Lionstone Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village At Lionstone.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
media room
online portal
playground

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom/1 bath units are now $150
Move-in Fees: $125 Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $4.00 Pest Control monthly
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250-$500
fee: $250-$500
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: We do not have a weight limit on dogs, but we do have a breed restriction list. A deposit of $250 per pet and a pet fee of $250 is due at the time the pet moves into the apartment.
Parking Details: Total Parking – 432 spaces.
Storage Details: Exterior storage closet for each unit

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Village At Lionstone have any available units?
Village At Lionstone has 4 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Village At Lionstone have?
Some of Village At Lionstone's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village At Lionstone currently offering any rent specials?
Village At Lionstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village At Lionstone pet-friendly?
Yes, Village At Lionstone is pet friendly.
Does Village At Lionstone offer parking?
Yes, Village At Lionstone offers parking.
Does Village At Lionstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village At Lionstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village At Lionstone have a pool?
Yes, Village At Lionstone has a pool.
Does Village At Lionstone have accessible units?
No, Village At Lionstone does not have accessible units.
Does Village At Lionstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village At Lionstone has units with dishwashers.

