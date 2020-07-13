All apartments in Colorado Springs
Eagle Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
830 Vindicator Dr · (719) 415-3030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

830 Vindicator Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Oak Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 70-208 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 40-303 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 40-204 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20-302 · Avail. now

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 40-201 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 20-101 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eagle Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
game room
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
sauna
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Eagle Ridge Apartment Homes is a premier community that combines a quiet and suburban feel with a warm and friendly community, resort-style amenities, and a location that’s close to everything you need. Located in the heart of Colorado Springs in the prestigious Rockrimmon neighborhood, Eagle Ridge is a comfortable and affordable pet-friendly community near several schools, restaurants, public parks, and downtown.

If you’re looking for an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, Eagle Ridge offers a variety of spacious one and two-bedroom homes. These modern apartments have been designed with your ultimate comfort and convenience in mind. Invite friends and family for a dinner prepared in your well-appointed kitchen with custom cabinetry, modern appliances, and an open layout that flows comfortably into the dining area and spacious lounge. The large living areas feature bold accent walls, plush carpeting, and plenty of room for a conversational seating area where you can enjoy spending qu

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1b: $300, 2b: $350 based on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs per dog
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Parking Garage: $45/month (Small spot), $55/month (Corner spot - Big enough for 2 spaces).
Storage Details: Storage units available included with lease upon availability

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eagle Ridge have any available units?
Eagle Ridge has 11 units available starting at $1,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Eagle Ridge have?
Some of Eagle Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eagle Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Eagle Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eagle Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Eagle Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Eagle Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Eagle Ridge offers parking.
Does Eagle Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eagle Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eagle Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Eagle Ridge has a pool.
Does Eagle Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Eagle Ridge has accessible units.
Does Eagle Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eagle Ridge has units with dishwashers.
