Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court clubhouse coffee bar community garden courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym game room playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill sauna garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal package receiving

Eagle Ridge Apartment Homes is a premier community that combines a quiet and suburban feel with a warm and friendly community, resort-style amenities, and a location that’s close to everything you need. Located in the heart of Colorado Springs in the prestigious Rockrimmon neighborhood, Eagle Ridge is a comfortable and affordable pet-friendly community near several schools, restaurants, public parks, and downtown.



If you’re looking for an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, Eagle Ridge offers a variety of spacious one and two-bedroom homes. These modern apartments have been designed with your ultimate comfort and convenience in mind. Invite friends and family for a dinner prepared in your well-appointed kitchen with custom cabinetry, modern appliances, and an open layout that flows comfortably into the dining area and spacious lounge. The large living areas feature bold accent walls, plush carpeting, and plenty of room for a conversational seating area where you can enjoy spending qu