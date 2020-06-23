All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 8000 South Flat Rock Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
8000 South Flat Rock Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8000 South Flat Rock Way

8000 South Flat Rock Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8000 South Flat Rock Way, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WOW!Available March 1st is this nearly new KB Homes built Spec Home. This remarkable home has top-notch upgrades through-out and is a true "must see". Hard to find ranch home with gorgeous real wood flooring thru this entire open floor plan home. Chef's-dream kitchen with an abundance of counter and cabinet space with the massive kitchen island, double ovens, gas cook-top along with a spacious pantry. Master suite includes black-out window treatments, a 5 piece master bath, and a glorious closet to fit any wardrobe. You will also find a secondary bedroom that fits a queen size bedroom set along with second full bathroom with glass shower. Third bedroom is currently used as an office. Full unfinished basement that adds nearly 2300 square feet of additional space! Professionally landscaped front and backyard. Must have good credit and income of at least 3 times the rental rate. Owner/Landlord approval for application. Prefer a lease at least 12 months or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8000 South Flat Rock Way have any available units?
8000 South Flat Rock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 8000 South Flat Rock Way have?
Some of 8000 South Flat Rock Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8000 South Flat Rock Way currently offering any rent specials?
8000 South Flat Rock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8000 South Flat Rock Way pet-friendly?
No, 8000 South Flat Rock Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 8000 South Flat Rock Way offer parking?
No, 8000 South Flat Rock Way does not offer parking.
Does 8000 South Flat Rock Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8000 South Flat Rock Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8000 South Flat Rock Way have a pool?
No, 8000 South Flat Rock Way does not have a pool.
Does 8000 South Flat Rock Way have accessible units?
No, 8000 South Flat Rock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8000 South Flat Rock Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8000 South Flat Rock Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College