Park Place at Exposition.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets hardwood floors oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center courtyard 24hr gym playground pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance package receiving

Welcome to Park Place at Expo, a welcoming community of studio, one, and two-bedroom Aurora, Colorado apartments for rent. Conveniently located near I-225 and the light rail, your home will provide quick and easy access to everywhere you need to be. If you’re a lover of nature, head down the road to Expo Park and soak up the sunshine and greenery. Take care of all of your shopping needs at the nearby Gardens on Havana, and always look forward to coming home to your cozy apartment at the end of each day. Give us a call to schedule your private tour today!