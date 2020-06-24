All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

7133 Caminito Quintana

7133 Caminito Quintana · No Longer Available
Location

7133 Caminito Quintana, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
refrigerator
Welcome to this beautiful home in "Barcelona" in La Jolla Colony near 5 free way. Excellent location! 3 bedrooms and 3 baths! Updated throughout! Minutes away to San Diego! Close to UCSD! Refrigerator, washer & dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7133 Caminito Quintana have any available units?
7133 Caminito Quintana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 7133 Caminito Quintana currently offering any rent specials?
7133 Caminito Quintana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7133 Caminito Quintana pet-friendly?
No, 7133 Caminito Quintana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7133 Caminito Quintana offer parking?
No, 7133 Caminito Quintana does not offer parking.
Does 7133 Caminito Quintana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7133 Caminito Quintana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7133 Caminito Quintana have a pool?
No, 7133 Caminito Quintana does not have a pool.
Does 7133 Caminito Quintana have accessible units?
No, 7133 Caminito Quintana does not have accessible units.
Does 7133 Caminito Quintana have units with dishwashers?
No, 7133 Caminito Quintana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7133 Caminito Quintana have units with air conditioning?
No, 7133 Caminito Quintana does not have units with air conditioning.
