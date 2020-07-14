Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr laundry cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Elan Pacific Lofts Apartment Homes for rent in Pacific Beach, CA is the best place to live. Walking distance to San Diego's most beautiful beaches and bay, here you'll find great places to shop and eat. You can't beat this community and it's proximity to everything you would ever want or need! Mission Beach and Pacific Beach encompass eight miles of beach area including the ocean and bay. Rent a beach cruiser and cruise the boardwalk or journey down Garnet Avenue in the busy town of Pacific Beach, where you'll find great places to shop and eat. Visit SeaWorld San Diego which is located right on Mission Bay or take advantage of the cool things Belmont Park offers, including the second oldest wooden roller coaster in the USA, The Giant Dipper, great amusement rides including a very cool Merry-Go-Round, an arcade with tons of games, and the very cool Wavehouse surf ride which creates a simulated wave for people to surf on. This gated community offers two bedroom units that are pre-wired for cable and features a bike rack, BBQ area, on-site laundry facility, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Pacific Lofts welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.For your convenience, Robb Field, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo are just a short drive away. Enjoy the summer concerts and bay views from our upstairs units while the waves crash just steps from your door. Come home to Elan Pacific Lofts and enjoy easy living!