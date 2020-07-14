All apartments in San Diego
Elan Pacific Lofts
Elan Pacific Lofts

4467 Dawes Street · (858) 240-8551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4467 Dawes Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr laundry
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Elan Pacific Lofts Apartment Homes for rent in Pacific Beach, CA is the best place to live. Walking distance to San Diego's most beautiful beaches and bay, here you'll find great places to shop and eat. You can't beat this community and it's proximity to everything you would ever want or need! Mission Beach and Pacific Beach encompass eight miles of beach area including the ocean and bay. Rent a beach cruiser and cruise the boardwalk or journey down Garnet Avenue in the busy town of Pacific Beach, where you'll find great places to shop and eat. Visit SeaWorld San Diego which is located right on Mission Bay or take advantage of the cool things Belmont Park offers, including the second oldest wooden roller coaster in the USA, The Giant Dipper, great amusement rides including a very cool Merry-Go-Round, an arcade with tons of games, and the very cool Wavehouse surf ride which creates a simulated wave for people to surf on. This gated community offers two bedroom units that are pre-wired for cable and features a bike rack, BBQ area, on-site laundry facility, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Pacific Lofts welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.For your convenience, Robb Field, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo are just a short drive away. Enjoy the summer concerts and bay views from our upstairs units while the waves crash just steps from your door. Come home to Elan Pacific Lofts and enjoy easy living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500 - $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee:
limit: 2
restrictions: 50 lb weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $35
Parking Details: 1 Uncovered Assigned Space Per Unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Pacific Lofts have any available units?
Elan Pacific Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Pacific Lofts have?
Some of Elan Pacific Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Pacific Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Pacific Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Pacific Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Pacific Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Elan Pacific Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Elan Pacific Lofts offers parking.
Does Elan Pacific Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elan Pacific Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Pacific Lofts have a pool?
No, Elan Pacific Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Elan Pacific Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Elan Pacific Lofts has accessible units.
Does Elan Pacific Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elan Pacific Lofts has units with dishwashers.
