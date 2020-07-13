All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Mission Trails

Open Now until 6pm
6975 Golfcrest Dr · (619) 304-8870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3008 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,847

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 3021 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,847

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 1068 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,877

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2040 · Avail. now

$2,153

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 3005 · Avail. now

$2,153

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 3029 · Avail. now

$2,153

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mission Trails.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
garage
coffee bar
e-payments
online portal
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Mission Trails Apartment Homes offer an indulging and luxurious lifestyle with state of the art amenities. Our pet friendly community features a variety of distinctive floor plans which include a full size washer and dryer, central air conditioning and heat, with private patios and balconies. A wood-burning fireplace is also available in select units.

BBQ in leisure at our shaded outdoor BBQ kitchen, or step into our invigorating pool and spa for a refreshing dip. You can also entertain your guests in our Clubhouse which includes a kitchen, and a seating area; all as a perk of residing at Mission Trails.

Just minutes from Lake Murray, Mission Trails Apartments is located in San Carlos directly across from Cowles Mountain and Mission Trails Regional Park. Next door is Mission Trails Golf Course. Grossmont Center, restaurants and movie theatres are just a few minutes away. View our photo gallery and contact us today to arrange a viewing of your new apartment home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 3
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Maximum 3 pets per apartment. Additional monthly rent applies per pet. Additional deposit per apartment. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mission Trails have any available units?
Mission Trails has 9 units available starting at $1,847 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Mission Trails have?
Some of Mission Trails's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mission Trails currently offering any rent specials?
Mission Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mission Trails pet-friendly?
Yes, Mission Trails is pet friendly.
Does Mission Trails offer parking?
Yes, Mission Trails offers parking.
Does Mission Trails have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mission Trails offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mission Trails have a pool?
Yes, Mission Trails has a pool.
Does Mission Trails have accessible units?
No, Mission Trails does not have accessible units.
Does Mission Trails have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mission Trails has units with dishwashers.
