Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park fire pit gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court garage coffee bar e-payments online portal shuffle board smoke-free community

Mission Trails Apartment Homes offer an indulging and luxurious lifestyle with state of the art amenities. Our pet friendly community features a variety of distinctive floor plans which include a full size washer and dryer, central air conditioning and heat, with private patios and balconies. A wood-burning fireplace is also available in select units.



BBQ in leisure at our shaded outdoor BBQ kitchen, or step into our invigorating pool and spa for a refreshing dip. You can also entertain your guests in our Clubhouse which includes a kitchen, and a seating area; all as a perk of residing at Mission Trails.



Just minutes from Lake Murray, Mission Trails Apartments is located in San Carlos directly across from Cowles Mountain and Mission Trails Regional Park. Next door is Mission Trails Golf Course. Grossmont Center, restaurants and movie theatres are just a few minutes away. View our photo gallery and contact us today to arrange a viewing of your new apartment home.