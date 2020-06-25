Rent Calculator
San Diego, CA
6367 Imperial Avenue
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:19 PM
6367 Imperial Avenue
6367 Imperial Avenue
Location
6367 Imperial Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd, is close in walking distance to trolley, shopping centers. Give us a call to view
619-730-9015
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6367 Imperial Avenue have any available units?
6367 Imperial Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 6367 Imperial Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6367 Imperial Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6367 Imperial Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6367 Imperial Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6367 Imperial Avenue offer parking?
No, 6367 Imperial Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6367 Imperial Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6367 Imperial Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6367 Imperial Avenue have a pool?
No, 6367 Imperial Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6367 Imperial Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6367 Imperial Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6367 Imperial Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6367 Imperial Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6367 Imperial Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6367 Imperial Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
