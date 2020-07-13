Elán Baylofts

Amenities

24hr laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance bike storage cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Elan Baylofts Apartment Homes for rent in Pacific Beach, CA is the best place to live. Walking distance to San Diego's most beautiful beaches and bay, here you'll find great places to shop and eat. You can't beat this community and its proximity to everything you would ever want or need! Mission Beach and Pacific Beach encompass eight miles of beach area including the ocean and bay. Rent a beach cruiser and cruise the boardwalk or journey down Garnet Avenue in the busy town of Pacific Beach, where you'll find great places to shop and eat. Visit SeaWorld San Diego which is located right on Mission Bay or take advantage of the cool things Belmont Park offers, including the second oldest wooden roller coaster in the USA, The Giant Dipper, great amusement rides including a very cool Merry-Go-Round, an arcade with tons of games, and the very cool Wavehouse surf ride which creates a simulated wave for people to surf on. This community offers one, two, and three bedroom units. The community boasts a sparkling pool, bike rack, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Eln Baylofts welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.For your convenience, Robb Field, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo are just a short drive away. Enjoy the summer concerts and bay views from our upstairs units while the waves crash just steps from your door. Come home to Eln Baylofts and enjoy easy living!