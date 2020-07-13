All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like Elán Baylofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
Elán Baylofts
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Elán Baylofts

1450 Pacific Beach Drive · (858) 223-1935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1450 Pacific Beach Drive, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1472.25 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán Baylofts.

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Elan Baylofts Apartment Homes for rent in Pacific Beach, CA is the best place to live. Walking distance to San Diego's most beautiful beaches and bay, here you'll find great places to shop and eat. You can't beat this community and its proximity to everything you would ever want or need! Mission Beach and Pacific Beach encompass eight miles of beach area including the ocean and bay. Rent a beach cruiser and cruise the boardwalk or journey down Garnet Avenue in the busy town of Pacific Beach, where you'll find great places to shop and eat. Visit SeaWorld San Diego which is located right on Mission Bay or take advantage of the cool things Belmont Park offers, including the second oldest wooden roller coaster in the USA, The Giant Dipper, great amusement rides including a very cool Merry-Go-Round, an arcade with tons of games, and the very cool Wavehouse surf ride which creates a simulated wave for people to surf on. This community offers one, two, and three bedroom units. The community boasts a sparkling pool, bike rack, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Eln Baylofts welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.For your convenience, Robb Field, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo are just a short drive away. Enjoy the summer concerts and bay views from our upstairs units while the waves crash just steps from your door. Come home to Eln Baylofts and enjoy easy living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500 - $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard's, Great Danes, Akitas, Mastiffs, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $35
Parking Details: Available to Rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elán Baylofts have any available units?
Elán Baylofts has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Elán Baylofts have?
Some of Elán Baylofts's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán Baylofts currently offering any rent specials?
Elán Baylofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elán Baylofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán Baylofts is pet friendly.
Does Elán Baylofts offer parking?
Yes, Elán Baylofts offers parking.
Does Elán Baylofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elán Baylofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán Baylofts have a pool?
Yes, Elán Baylofts has a pool.
Does Elán Baylofts have accessible units?
No, Elán Baylofts does not have accessible units.
Does Elán Baylofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elán Baylofts has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Elán Baylofts?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity