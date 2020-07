Shift Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access key fob access package receiving cats allowed accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging cc payments coffee bar e-payments fire pit guest parking lobby nest technology new construction online portal smoke-free community

Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Live it up - in the heart of it all. You've made it to SHIFT - next-level living in San Diego's vibrant East Village. This place is the real deal. From world-class design and premium finishes to unparalleled amenities and a neighborhood on the rise - we're crafting something special. SHIFT is more than a building - it's a place. Let's get acquainted... LMC LIVING, INC. CA DRE #01983707