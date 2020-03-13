Rent Calculator
Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:09 AM
1 of 17
6265 Silverbush Creek St
6265 Silverbush Creek Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6265 Silverbush Creek Street, San Diego, CA 92130
North City
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6265 Silverbush Creek St have any available units?
6265 Silverbush Creek St doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6265 Silverbush Creek St have?
Some of 6265 Silverbush Creek St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6265 Silverbush Creek St currently offering any rent specials?
6265 Silverbush Creek St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6265 Silverbush Creek St pet-friendly?
No, 6265 Silverbush Creek St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6265 Silverbush Creek St offer parking?
No, 6265 Silverbush Creek St does not offer parking.
Does 6265 Silverbush Creek St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6265 Silverbush Creek St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6265 Silverbush Creek St have a pool?
Yes, 6265 Silverbush Creek St has a pool.
Does 6265 Silverbush Creek St have accessible units?
No, 6265 Silverbush Creek St does not have accessible units.
Does 6265 Silverbush Creek St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6265 Silverbush Creek St has units with dishwashers.
