north city
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:45 PM
176 Apartments for rent in North City, San Diego, CA
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,225
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1250 sqft
This impressive community is just moments from the retail outlets and restaurants at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. There's an onsite yoga studio, concierge, pool, sauna and gym.
Results within 1 mile of North City
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
45 Units Available
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,405
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,812
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1104 sqft
Say hello to One Paseo Living.A collection of modern homes in the heart of a walkable, vibrant village filled with hip retail, boutiques and restaurants. Come on by and have a look.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
7 Units Available
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,283
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
1050 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting near Solana Highlands Park. On-site amenities include sauna, pool, gym and hot tub. Green community and pet-friendly. Updated suites with granite countertops, hardwood floors and lush landscaping.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,583
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,327
1329 sqft
Signature Point offers luxury and style with premium kitchen features, fireplaces, plush carpeting and modern Spanish architecture. Amenities include a cedar sauna, pool and barbecue facilities.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Sola
13385 Highlands Place, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, with dining and shopping just steps away. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, contemporary bathrooms, wood-style plank flooring and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
6 Units Available
Elan Sandpiper Del Mar
833 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Seaside community in Solana Beach, CA. Large studio apartments with full baths, private balconies, and updated flooring. Swimming pool and BBQ area next to attractive landscaping and on-site laundry facility.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
5 Units Available
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1087 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
11 Units Available
Palma de la Reina
5533 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1035 sqft
Resort community with swimming pool, spa, and pool house adjacent to championship golf and tennis facilities. Full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bel Mondo Condos
5525 Cancha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1152 sqft
A resort-style community with a lush landscape and near golf, theaters, and medical facilities. These condos offer high ceilings, heart fireplaces, and large windows. On-site amenities include a spa, sports fitness center, and golf.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3144 Lower Ridge Rd
3144 Lower Ridge Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,395
3071 sqft
3144 Lower Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 - Schedule your showing today @ 619-223-RENT (7368) to view this beautiful large 4 bd 3.5 ba home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
544 Via de la Valle Unit D
544 Via De La Valle, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
860 sqft
544 Via de la Valle Unit D Available 08/17/20 1 Bed/1 Bath Del Mar Condo w/ Garage, Laundry, Close to Ocean + Fairgrounds - This beautifully remodeled, first floor 1 bed/1 bath condo is located at Triple Crown Del Mar, across Via de la Valle from
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
930 Via Mil Cumbres #20
930 Via Mil Cumbres, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Upper Unit in Solana Beach - - Lomas Santa Fe Villas - Frig Included - Stacked Washer/Dryer Included - Water and Trash Paid - Wood Floors - Large 1 Car Garage - Community Pool and Spa Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13354 Benchley
13354 Benchley Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2103 sqft
Charming Carmel Valley House in great location close to the beach and shopping! - This bright and spacious, Carmel Valley home is now available for a long-term rental.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12988 Caminito Bautizo
12988 Caminito Bautizo, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1817 sqft
Available 07/13/20 Stunning, Elegant and Exclusive Private House in Gated Canyon Ridge Community.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
534 Via de la Valle
534 Via De La Valle, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1426 sqft
Beautifully updated 3/2 condo in Triple Crown. Newly remodeled kitchen with SS appliances and soft close cabinets. Very open floor plan that's light and bright with vaulted ceilings.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5252 Pearlman Way
5252 Pearlman Way, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
2445 sqft
Lovely Single-Family Home in Carmel Valley - Lovely single-family home with four bedrooms, two and half baths in Carmel Valley (San Diego).
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6579 Guava Way
6579 Guava Way, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2007 sqft
6579 Guava Way Available 08/18/20 Updated 3 Bedroom Home! - Beautiful Costa Del Sol detached home. Lots of light in every room! Highly upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite, and new vinyl plank upstairs.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
13082 Survey Point
13082 Survey Point, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,895
3071 sqft
Two-story home on cul-de-sac street, features formal and family dining areas, vaulted ceilings and plantation shutters in formal living room/dining room, french doors to patio from formal dining room and sliding glass door from family room, new
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3874 Fallon Circle
3874 Fallon Circle, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1602 sqft
This lovely neighborhood in Carmel Valley is truly a 'hidden gem', with it's parklike setting, beautiful areas to take long walks, great schools, and just moments away from freeways, One Paseo and Del Mar Highlands Shopping Center, and Del Mar Beach.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
13086 Candela
13086 Candela Place, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1953 sqft
Carmel Valley nicely upgraded home with large yard, private and quiet at the end of a cul-de-sac. Close to schools, parks, theater, shopping, One Paseo and all that Carmel Valley has to offer.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4031 Via Valle Verde
4031 Via Valle Verde, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,850
2103 sqft
Located on one of the most desired lots in Whispering Palms towards the end of a cul-de-sac this home offers style, peace, quiet, and an incredible golf course view.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
13339 Kibbings Road
13339 Kibbings Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1479 sqft
Live in Carmel Valley's popular Pacifica Del Mar! This three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome features vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting, hardwood floors and a cozy gas fireplace.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
15608 Via De Santa Fe
15608 Via De Santa Fe, Fairbanks Ranch, CA
7 Bedrooms
$16,900
7010 sqft
Gorgeous Private Estate in Private gated community enclave of Rancho Santa Fe meadows. 4.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
16066 Via Viajera
16066 Via Viajera, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1850 sqft
Highly Upgraded Rancho Santa Fe townhome overlooking the pool in the community of The Villas. Next door to the Morgan Run Club & Resort which provides golf course, spa, & tennis courts.
