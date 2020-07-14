All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like
KOLL Center.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
KOLL Center
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

KOLL Center

904 State Street · (619) 313-5506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Marina
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

904 State Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from KOLL Center.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Koll Center is a quaint boutique-style community located in the highly sought after Marina District just blocks from the ocean. Our roomy studios, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with updated interiors will provide a zen-like experience as you unwind from a full day. Residents of Koll Center are welcomed guests at our sister community around the block and are able to enjoy all of the amenities that Market Street Square has to offer, including a large swimming pool, a dry heat sauna, 2 roof-top sundecks, a Jacuzzi spa and deluxe fitness center. Come see what else awaits you at Koll Center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Please contact our office for parking details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does KOLL Center have any available units?
KOLL Center doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does KOLL Center have?
Some of KOLL Center's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is KOLL Center currently offering any rent specials?
KOLL Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is KOLL Center pet-friendly?
Yes, KOLL Center is pet friendly.
Does KOLL Center offer parking?
Yes, KOLL Center offers parking.
Does KOLL Center have units with washers and dryers?
No, KOLL Center does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does KOLL Center have a pool?
Yes, KOLL Center has a pool.
Does KOLL Center have accessible units?
No, KOLL Center does not have accessible units.
Does KOLL Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, KOLL Center has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel ValleyPacific BeachEast VillageLa JollaRancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar CollegeSan Diego State University