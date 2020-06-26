All apartments in San Diego
6245 Stanley Avenue - V

6245 Stanley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6245 Stanley Ave, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
2 bedroom 1 bath upper apartment unit with a view of the pool in the SDSU college area, completely remodeled, newer kitchen, newer bathroom, bay windows, shimmering swimming pool, BBQ area, walk to Vons and CVS, free shuttle to SDSU. Open house July 20 and 21.

A video of the unit available upon request.

Available July 16th.
1 or 2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Vons, CVS & Smart & Final. Shuttle to SDSU. Sparkling pool. Across street from Blvd 63, Gut Renovated, Bay Windows

Features include:

College area
Close to La Mesa
Easy access to 8 FWY
Nearby transit center MTS (Metro Transit System)
Friendly onsite resident manager
Online rental application, payments and maintenance requests
Close to schools and shopping centers
Extensive, Recent Interior and Exterior Renovations and upgrades
Newer kitchen
Newer wood cabinets
Newer windows
Newer flooring
Newer bathroom vanities
Cable ready
Ceiling fans
Hardwood floors
Onsite management and minor maintenance
Shuttle to SDSU
Gated access
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Microwave oven
Refrigerator
Pool
Modern kitchen and bathroom
Quartz counter tops
12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6245 Stanley Avenue - V have any available units?
6245 Stanley Avenue - V doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6245 Stanley Avenue - V have?
Some of 6245 Stanley Avenue - V's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6245 Stanley Avenue - V currently offering any rent specials?
6245 Stanley Avenue - V is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6245 Stanley Avenue - V pet-friendly?
No, 6245 Stanley Avenue - V is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6245 Stanley Avenue - V offer parking?
Yes, 6245 Stanley Avenue - V offers parking.
Does 6245 Stanley Avenue - V have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6245 Stanley Avenue - V does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6245 Stanley Avenue - V have a pool?
Yes, 6245 Stanley Avenue - V has a pool.
Does 6245 Stanley Avenue - V have accessible units?
No, 6245 Stanley Avenue - V does not have accessible units.
Does 6245 Stanley Avenue - V have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6245 Stanley Avenue - V has units with dishwashers.
