6245 Stanley Avenue - V

Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath upper apartment unit with a view of the pool in the SDSU college area, completely remodeled, newer kitchen, newer bathroom, bay windows, shimmering swimming pool, BBQ area, walk to Vons and CVS, free shuttle to SDSU. Open house July 20 and 21.
A video of the unit available upon request.
Available July 16th.
1 or 2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Vons, CVS & Smart & Final. Shuttle to SDSU. Sparkling pool. Across street from Blvd 63, Gut Renovated, Bay Windows
Features include:
College area
Close to La Mesa
Easy access to 8 FWY
Nearby transit center MTS (Metro Transit System)
Friendly onsite resident manager
Online rental application, payments and maintenance requests
Close to schools and shopping centers
Extensive, Recent Interior and Exterior Renovations and upgrades
Newer kitchen
Newer wood cabinets
Newer windows
Newer flooring
Newer bathroom vanities
Cable ready
Ceiling fans
Hardwood floors
Onsite management and minor maintenance
Shuttle to SDSU
Gated access
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Microwave oven
Refrigerator
Pool
Modern kitchen and bathroom
Quartz counter tops
12 month lease