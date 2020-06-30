5044 September Street, San Diego, CA 92110 Bay Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5044 September Street Available 02/10/20 Great 3 bed 2 bath home with view - Lovely single level 3 bed 2 bath home with view.Wood floors, fireplace. 2 car detached garage. Pets welcome with an additional deposit
(RLNE3268336)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5044 September Street have any available units?
5044 September Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5044 September Street have?
Some of 5044 September Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5044 September Street currently offering any rent specials?
5044 September Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5044 September Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5044 September Street is pet friendly.
Does 5044 September Street offer parking?
Yes, 5044 September Street offers parking.
Does 5044 September Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5044 September Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5044 September Street have a pool?
No, 5044 September Street does not have a pool.
Does 5044 September Street have accessible units?
No, 5044 September Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5044 September Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5044 September Street does not have units with dishwashers.
