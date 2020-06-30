All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5044 September Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5044 September Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

5044 September Street

5044 September Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5044 September Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5044 September Street Available 02/10/20 Great 3 bed 2 bath home with view - Lovely single level 3 bed 2 bath home with view.Wood floors, fireplace. 2 car detached garage. Pets welcome with an additional deposit

(RLNE3268336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5044 September Street have any available units?
5044 September Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5044 September Street have?
Some of 5044 September Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5044 September Street currently offering any rent specials?
5044 September Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5044 September Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5044 September Street is pet friendly.
Does 5044 September Street offer parking?
Yes, 5044 September Street offers parking.
Does 5044 September Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5044 September Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5044 September Street have a pool?
No, 5044 September Street does not have a pool.
Does 5044 September Street have accessible units?
No, 5044 September Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5044 September Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5044 September Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University