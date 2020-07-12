/
/
/
bay park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:44 PM
442 Apartments for rent in Bay Park, San Diego, CA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
11 Units Available
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
913 sqft
Incredible, modern community near Tecolote Canyon Natural Park. Stunning views. On-site amenities include yoga studio, tennis court, media room, hot tub and basketball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
Apartment features include ceiling fans, dishwasher and amazing views. Community amenities include laundry, on-site management, parking, swimming pool, on-site laundry facilities and online bill pay.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3646 Princeton Ave.
3646 Princeton Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1830 sqft
Great Views From Multiple Balconies! - Mission Bay and Ocean Views! Gorgeous two-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, spacious living-kitchen great room, soaring ceilings, pantry, gas fireplace & large ocean-view deck! All 3 bedrooms are downstairs.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2324 Deerpark Drive
2324 Deerpark Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
2000 sqft
Fully FURNISHED Bay Park home available NOW! - This home has a ton of character. It is fully furnished & available for immediate occupancy. FURNITURE IS 100% NON-NEGOTIABLE. HOME WILL REMAIN FURNISHED AS-IS IN PHOTOS.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
4915 Iroquois Avenue
4915 Iroquois Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with private garage. Close to the 5 freeway, beaches, and local activities. Fresh paint, granite counters, hard flooring throughout. Private back yard area. This unit comes with a one car garage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5074 Coral Sand Ter
5074 Coral Sand Ter, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1451 sqft
This elegant, bright and beautifully upgraded corner unit residence is a Must See! Beautiful black granite countertops, bright white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dark hardwoods & custom built media niche, this home has it all.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3126 Denver Street 505
3126 Denver Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1070 sqft
Large 2 bedroom in the Heart of Hillcrest - Property Id: 245182 Contemporary, open floor plan, modern finishes, concrete flooring, high ceilings, quartz counters. Washer/dryer in unit, 24hr fitness center. Roof top lounge with firepit and bbq.
1 of 39
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2324 Frankfort St
2324 Frankfort Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2620 sqft
3 BR/ 3 BA 2620 SQFT Bay Park/ San Diego House - Beautiful and spacious home in the community of Bay Park in San Diego. The property has been renovated throughout and offers bay views throughout the property.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2134 Deerpark Drive
2134 Deerpark Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2600 sqft
Gorgeous Bay Park 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Owner pays for an average of $180/mo for the solar (tenant is responsible for any excess use to SDGE) and also includes the internet ($70). Partially furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Park
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
64 Units Available
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,385
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1194 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
$
9 Units Available
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,334
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just steps away from the SD Trolley and downtown. Luxury amenities featuring a 24-hour gym, refreshing pool and game room. Relax inside your spacious apartment with in-unit laundry, oversized closets and air conditioning.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6780 Friars Rd #326
6780 Friars Road, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top floor one bedroom at The Franciscan condos of Fashion Valley - Located in the quiet back section of the complex. This unit features great mountain views, granite kitchen, large living room, dining room, and nice walk-in closet.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5624 Gaines Street
5624 Gaines Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
720 sqft
Short Term Only - Home with Great Location and Spacious Backyard - If you are in need of a short lease term between 2 and 3 months, this may be the rental home for you.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
4482 Bond Street
4482 Bond Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly paint and plank flooring in the bedrooms and wood floors through out unit with easy access to the fwy I-5 and I-52. Centrally located near Mission Bay, Mission Beach and world-famous SeaWorld.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5705 Friars Road #11
5705 Friars Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1119 sqft
Refined FURNISHED Condo Close to Downtown & Beaches - Presidio Place is located on Friars Rd. just two miles from the ocean.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1209 Hueneme st #11
1209 Hueneme Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1125 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Single level Condo with Views of Mission Valley, Riverwalk Golf Course and the San Diego Bay! - Spacious one level condo, Close to USD, restaurants, schools, grocery stores. 2 bed and 2 full bath.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4099 Huerfano Avenue #204
4099 Huerfano Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
790 sqft
4099 Huerfano Avenue #204 Available 07/15/20 Updated, Bright, Second Story Condo with Luxury Vinyl Floors! - Enter into this home and notice the beautiful luxury vinyl flooring throughout.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5780 FRIARS ROAD, UNIT A7
5780 Friars Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND BRIGHT Two Bedroom Apartment in Mission Valley! - Find your new home in our top end unit with westerly views! This two bedroom, two bath is bright & airy with newly installed wood-like flooring, laundry, skylights and secured
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4060 Huerfano Avenue #319
4060 Huerfano Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
607 sqft
Spacious & Bright Remodeled Top Floor Unit w/ Balcony - This newly remodeled top floor unit shares only 1 neighboring wall in the living room, bedroom has no shared wall, no need to worry about loud neighbors while getting some z's! Unit features
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
5865 Friars Rd
5865 Friars Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1176 sqft
This is an excellent condo in one of the best areas in San Diego. It contains everything up to six responsibles would need to enjoy themselves. All one has to bring is their tooth brush and paste.
1 of 36
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1111 Eureka St Apt 3
1111 Eureka Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1040 sqft
2BR 2.5BA Townhome - West Mission Valley near USD - Updated unit, Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout, W/D in unit, 2 Car Tandem Garage - **AVAILABLE NOW*** **Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4060 Huerfano Avenue
4060 Huerfano Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
607 sqft
Beautiful, Bright, Well maintained condominium in the popular community of Bay Ho. Large master bedroom with double closets. Fresh paint, laminate flooring and vinyl windows. Spacious kitchen with tile accents and ample Storage.
1 of 1
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
4476 Bond Street
4476 Bond Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
850 sqft
Newly paint and plank flooring in the bedrooms and wood floors through out unit with easy access to the fwy I-5 and I-52. Centrally located near Mission Bay, Mission Beach and world-famous SeaWorld.
1 of 15
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
4941 Mt Etna
4941 Mount Etna Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1850 sqft
***NEW LISTING: 4 Bed/ 2 Bath in Clairemont with Pool*** - Rare rental in the heart of Clairemont close to MT. Etna Park, Schools, and Shopping. This 4 bedroom has hardwood surfaces throughout the home.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CACoronado, CADel Mar, CABonita, CALa Presa, CA