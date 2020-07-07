All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4750 35th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4750 35th Street
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

4750 35th Street

4750 35th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4750 35th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
cats allowed
garage
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2c4e250ab ---- NORMAL HEIGHTS. These units are very well maintained and situated in a cozy courtyard setting. W/D in unit! Ceiling fan in the dining area. Garage Parking is assigned and you are located in the heart of Normal Heights, right off of Adams Avenue where you can enjoy local bands, bars, dining and annual street fairs right in your backyard. Cats OK with extra deposit, assistive animals exempt. Schedule Showing: www.torreypinespm.com Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc. Assigned Parking Desirable Location Lots Of Sunlight Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4750 35th Street have any available units?
4750 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4750 35th Street have?
Some of 4750 35th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, cats allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4750 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4750 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4750 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4750 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4750 35th Street offers parking.
Does 4750 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4750 35th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 35th Street have a pool?
No, 4750 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4750 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 4750 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4750 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4750 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University