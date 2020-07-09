4685 Hamilton Street

Amenities

Stunning and Open one bedroom apartment in Prime University Heights Location JUST REMODELED, LISTED on the market, and available for MOVE-IN! Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!

AVAILABLE: NOW!

4685 1/2 Hamilton Ave.

San Diego, CA 92116

HOW TO VIEW:



Amid ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Elevate SD Properties is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our employees and prospective residents. We are closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in following with government recommendations, we want to limit the possible transfer of the coronavirus.



As a result, we have several convenient options available so you can view this home while following the necessary restrictions:



DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:



******Request a showing by registering through the link below and a member of our team will contact you shortly. The registration is really user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps (part of the security feature since accessing the property through the self-showing). If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call or TEXT (for quicker response) 619-535-8112



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/184900

CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)

EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in this remodeled and upgraded one bedroom apartment that just hit the market! This charming 1 bedroom is located behind the main residence, has a private entrance & shares a large yard! Includes: brand new white soft closing cabinets, custom hardware, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, brand new luxury woodstyle flooring (perfect if you have pets), brand new washer & dryer, barn doors, paint, modern ceiling fans, and much more!



Live in the heart of University Heights neighborhood just steps away from the Adams Ave historic Antique Row shops, restaurants, bars, and coffee shops! Enjoy this homes’ contemporary interior and high-end finishes while taking advantage of this lively, walkable neighborhood!



This is also a pet-friendly community! And when we say pet-friendly, we mean it! No additional monthly fees, no weight limit (*breed restrictions apply), and just a $500 pet deposit.



Water, Sewer, Trash AND INTERNET are included in the rent!

RENTAL DETAILS:

* 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom | OPEN LAYOUT | Approx. 600 Sq.Ft

* Rent $1,995 per month

* Deposit: Equivalent to 1 months’ rent ($1,995)

* Application Fee: $35 per adult

* Pets: DOGS and CATS are welcome! No Weight Limit; No Additional Pet Fees! $500 Pet Deposit (Breed Restrictions Apply)

* Utilities Included in Rent: Water/Sewer, Trash, High Speed INTERNET

* Available Date: NOW!

* Floor Level: 2nd Floor (nobody above you!), located behind the main residence and has a private entrance!

* Laundry: W/D INSIDE unit

* Parking: Street Parking- & plenty of it!

* Flexible Lease Terms Available



KITCHEN: (Remodeled 2019)

* Gray Quartz Counter Tops with Island/Peninsula

* Upgraded Globe Pendant Lighting

* Designer Kitchen w/ Custom Cabinetry

* Stainless Steel Appliances including: Gas Stove | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave

* Garbage disposal

* Stainless Steel kitchen sink

* Excess Cabinet and Storage space



HOME FEATURES:

* Open Floor plan with modern interior finishes

* Brand New Luxury Woodstyle Flooring throughout (No carpet!!!)

* Brand New Blinds

* Brand New W/D

* Brand New Paint throughout!

* Brand New Light Fixtures

* Above Standard Ceiling Height

* Fully remodeled bathroom

* Brand New Ceiling Fan/Light Combination in Dining/Kitchen area

* Located behind the main residence- Has a Private Entrance

* Lots on Natural Light

* Brand New Barn Doors in bedroom



THE COMMUNITY:

* Quaint Community with only 3 apartment homes. This particular rental unit is located through the side entrance

* Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting

* Large yard shared

* Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, pharmacy services, city transportation, medical services and much more!



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

* Live in the heart of University Heights neighborhood just steps away from the Adams Ave historic Antique Row shops, restaurants, bars, and coffee shops!

* Balboa Park is just minutes away!

* 10 minutes to Fashion Valley mall

* 7 minutes to Mission Valley Westfield shopping center

* Within 5-10 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more

* Only 10 minutes to the beaches!

* Easily accessible to highways I-805, I-8, I-15, I-163



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.