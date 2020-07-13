All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like Mesa Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
Mesa Vista
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Mesa Vista

7980 Linda Vista Rd · (619) 383-1689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*All specials are based on approved credit, contact management for details.
logo
Rent Special
*All specials are based on approved credit, contact management for details
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7980 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 52 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 76 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mesa Vista.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Let the inviting waters of the resort-style pool at Mesa Vista Apartments welcome you home. Bask in the warm rays of the sun in the modern lounge furniture, while cooking a delicious picnic meal on a BBQ fit for a chef. Enjoy beautiful tree-lined streets in the surrounding neighborhood while being minutes from all the shops, cafe’s and restaurants the Clairemont Mesa district has to offer. Try a Thai tea at Boba Time, don’t miss the Banh Mi at K’s Sandwiches, or enjoy the unique food service as you grab a sushi roll from the conveyor belt at Kura Revolving Sushi bar.

Just minutes from freeway access, Mesa Vista Apartments is near all the main action San Diego has to offer. Take a trip to Ocean Beach, meander through beautiful Balboa park, grab a cocktail in Hillcrest and do some shopping in Fashion Valley. For those looking to take local classes, we are also located mere blocks from Mesa College and it is only a short drive to UC San Diego.

At Mesa Vista Apartments we proudly o

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mesa Vista have any available units?
Mesa Vista has 2 units available starting at $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Mesa Vista have?
Some of Mesa Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mesa Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Mesa Vista is offering the following rent specials: *All specials are based on approved credit, contact management for details.
Is Mesa Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Mesa Vista is pet friendly.
Does Mesa Vista offer parking?
Yes, Mesa Vista offers parking.
Does Mesa Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mesa Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mesa Vista have a pool?
Yes, Mesa Vista has a pool.
Does Mesa Vista have accessible units?
No, Mesa Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Mesa Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mesa Vista has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Mesa Vista?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity