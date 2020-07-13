Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Let the inviting waters of the resort-style pool at Mesa Vista Apartments welcome you home. Bask in the warm rays of the sun in the modern lounge furniture, while cooking a delicious picnic meal on a BBQ fit for a chef. Enjoy beautiful tree-lined streets in the surrounding neighborhood while being minutes from all the shops, cafe’s and restaurants the Clairemont Mesa district has to offer. Try a Thai tea at Boba Time, don’t miss the Banh Mi at K’s Sandwiches, or enjoy the unique food service as you grab a sushi roll from the conveyor belt at Kura Revolving Sushi bar.



Just minutes from freeway access, Mesa Vista Apartments is near all the main action San Diego has to offer. Take a trip to Ocean Beach, meander through beautiful Balboa park, grab a cocktail in Hillcrest and do some shopping in Fashion Valley. For those looking to take local classes, we are also located mere blocks from Mesa College and it is only a short drive to UC San Diego.



