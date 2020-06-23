4522 30th St Apt 1/2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel coffee bar

Charming apartment located in the heart of North Park.



Located within walking distance of coffee shops, restaurants and groceries with easy access to the 805, 15, 163 and 8 freeways.



Features:

One bedroom one bathroom apartment

Private gated entry

Lush tropical landscaping in the courtyard

New washer/dryers in the common laundry area

Beautiful original hardwood floors

Modern amenities

Brand new white kitchen cabinets and granite countertops

Stainless steel appliances

$1,000 deposit

Street parking



The living and sleeping areas are equipped with ceiling fans and new energy efficient windows have been installed throughout.



Small pets considered with pet rent and deposit.



