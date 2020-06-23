All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

4522 30th St Apt 1/2

4522 30th St · No Longer Available
Location

4522 30th St, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming apartment located in the heart of North Park.

Located within walking distance of coffee shops, restaurants and groceries with easy access to the 805, 15, 163 and 8 freeways.

Features:
One bedroom one bathroom apartment
Private gated entry
Lush tropical landscaping in the courtyard
New washer/dryers in the common laundry area
Beautiful original hardwood floors
Modern amenities
Brand new white kitchen cabinets and granite countertops
Stainless steel appliances
$1,000 deposit
Street parking

The living and sleeping areas are equipped with ceiling fans and new energy efficient windows have been installed throughout.

Small pets considered with pet rent and deposit.

Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

(RLNE4126302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 have any available units?
4522 30th St Apt 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 have?
Some of 4522 30th St Apt 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
4522 30th St Apt 1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 offer parking?
No, 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 have a pool?
No, 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4522 30th St Apt 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
