102 Apartments for rent in North Park, San Diego, CA
1 of 7
1 of 16
1 of 5
1 of 8
1 of 20
1 of 3
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 6
1 of 4
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 3
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 12
North Park San Diego is a popular neighborhood for young people who prefer galleries and a glass of wine to beachside beer pong. Thanks to recent business initiatives, North Park has experienced rapid growth on its way to becoming a premier urban neighborhood. With a blend of new construction and historic charm, North Park is an ideal community to call home.
Transportation
- I-805
- US-163
- I-8
- University Ave
- Walkable
Demographic
- Singles (25-40)
- Young professionals
Contains:
- Juniper Canyon
- Bird Park
Close to:
- San Diego Zoo
- Qualcomm Stadium
- Downtown San Diego
- San Diego Mesa College
North Park in three words: culture, trendy, growth
North Park San Diego was recently named one of America’s “Best Hipster Cities.” Perhaps that’s because of North Park’s cultural diversity, thriving craft beer scene, or the increasing number of foodie destinations. Whatever the reason, people are excited to rent in historic North Park and live just steps away from all that the growing urban community has to offer. In fact, when strolling through North Park it’s hard to imagine that the area was nothing more than lemon groves just over 100 years ago. If you want to rent a North Park apartment, look now while rents are still low and be among the first to witness the area’s dynamic growth.
North Park is a popular choice for young singles who want to rent in a lively, walkable community. North Park rentals are budget-friendly, currently coming in below the city average. Renting in North Park is a great alternative to living in one of the more expensive downtown neighborhoods, and residents appreciate that North Park has a stronger sense of community. North Park has a variety of condos, small Craftsman houses, and apartment complexes to choose from. The city is making a push to replace mini-complexes from the ‘60s and ‘70s with new-urban, mixed-use developments. San Diego’s long-term vision for North Park is an even more walkable and densely populated community that seamlessly blends retail, residences, and business. Keep an eye out for new construction if you want to live in a modern apartment building with shops and restaurants on the ground floor. For charming houses and condos for rent, look on the smaller streets just off of University, 30th, and El Cajon.
Much of North Park’s recent growth and increasingly trendy image is due to the involvement of two separate business improvement districts (BIDs). The Boulevard BID helps business success along the busy El Cajon Boulevard. The Boulevard helps preserve the historical and cultural diversity of the region while ushering in new live-work developments. North Park Main Street works to oversee business growth and historic preservation in the areas along University Ave and 30th Street. The North Park Main Street BID has kept the streets cleaner and more pedestrian-friendly, improved vacant building turnover rates, and managed marketing campaigns for North Park. Both BIDs have ultimately created a neighborhood that’s as successful for businesses as it is fun for residents.
In addition to a constantly growing number of shops, restaurants, and bars, North Park has some unique local flare that renters can enjoy. You’ll almost certainly see your new neighbors enjoying the popular North Park Thursday Market, a weekly farmers’ market with local vendors, fresh food, and handcrafted goods. If you’re looking for some casual culture, check out the monthly Ray At Night art walk. It’s a low-key way to explore galleries and the local art scene while listening to live music. For even more after-hours fun, head to North Park After Dark, a monthly celebration of local businesses and restaurants. Even on an ordinary night, you can have an entertaining evening of walking through the neighborhood, window shopping, and enjoying a local craft beer. For a dedicated day outdoors, try hiking at Jupiter Canyon or relaxing at Bird Park.
North Park is growing rapidly, and it’s becoming a popular alternative to the Gaslamp and East Village neighborhoods. North Park apartments are only 4 miles away from downtown San Diego, so living there still allows for a short commute. If you’re interested in renting your own historic cottage or a just-built urban loft, you’ll want to act quickly. Young professionals are drawn to North Park’s affordable apartments and vibrant nightlife, so have your paperwork and deposit ready if you want to rent your top pick apartment.