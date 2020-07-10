102 Apartments for rent in North Park, San Diego, CA

AL
1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:30am
1 Unit Available
3962 Hamilton St
3962 Hamilton St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easily located near shopping, schools, and parks. Lots of sponsored activities for residents. On-site pool and courtyard provided. Parking and laundry available. Updated appliances, hardwood floors, and lots of storage in each unit.
1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:24am
3 Units Available
Florida Place
3440 Florida St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near schools, parks and shopping areas. A convenient location to get to. Properties feature a patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Spacious layouts. On-site laundry facilities and parking provided.
1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:37am
2 Units Available
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within this pet-friendly apartment community residents find on-site laundry, walk-in closets and bike storage. Convenient to the 805 Freeway and El Cajon Boulevard, close to San Diego Zoo.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4195 Kansas Street
4195 Kansas Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
508 sqft
Imagine living in a place where luxury and adventure go hand in hand.  Waking up is full of possibilities.  You live close to everything, but you’re not consumed by it.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4146 Hamilton Street #19
4146 Hamilton Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4146 Hamilton Street #19 Available 08/10/20 Upgraded, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath in North Park! - Available August 14th! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs condo with 1 parking stall in a shared 2 car garage! Wood floors, upgraded counter tops, stainless steel

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4225 Arizona St. #A
4225 Arizona Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
917 sqft
North Park 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home - This is a small home with off-street parking. Utilities are included in rent unless used excessively. It has AC units and gas stove. Washer dryer hookups Must have good credits, no pets.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4353-4355 Illinois Street
4353 Illinois St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
4353 Illinois Street #B Available 08/07/20 Upgraded 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 2nd Floor Unit in Heart of North Park - Don't miss this stunning 2nd level duplex! Located in a security gated complex, close to all that's happening in North Park.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4675 OHIO STREET
4675 Ohio Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
720 sqft
2BD/2BA CONDO IN NORTH PARK (DOWNSTAIRS) - ***4675 Ohio Street, #1 San Diego, CA 92116*** ~RENT: $1,995.00 / SECURITY DEPOSIT $1,995.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3950 Ohio St 503
3950 Ohio Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS PENTHOUSE IN LA BOHEME - COMING SOON! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS PENTHOUSE IN NORTH PARK'S LA BOHEME. Don't miss out on this highly sought after floor plan in one of San Diego most popular communities.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3030 Suncrest Dr #417
3030 Suncrest Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3030 Suncrest Dr #417 Available 08/01/20 1BR/1BA Centrally Located Condo in University Heights! - Beautiful 1BR/1BA unit on the first floor with hardwood laminate flooring throughout. Ceiling fans in living room and bedroom perfect for summer.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4152 Oregon Street #7
4152 Oregon Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
748 sqft
2 bedroom condo in PRIME North park location. Recently upgraded and walkable to your favorite spots! Garage+parking - This lovely 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo is recently upgraded and in prime North park location.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4632 Kansas St #1
4632 Kansas Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
780 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom condo in North Park, off street parking, laundry on site, half a block to Adams Ave! - Unit has been freshly painted, new flooring, new kitchen cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans in

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
3912 Georgia
3912 Georgia Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1815 sqft
This modern 1800 sf, 3 bd, 2.5 ba row home has an eat-in kitchen, dining/living room, family room, great deck and fully fenced courtyard. A spacious 2car gar and in unit laundry. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3777 Florida St
3777 Florida Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1050 sqft
3777 Florida St Available 07/28/20 COMING SOON! 2 BEDROOM BUNGALOW NEAR NORTH PARK/HILLCREST! - COMING SOON! You will fall in love with this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow! So charming with hardwood floors, fireplace, front and back porches.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1950 Upas Street #401
1950 Upas Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1184 sqft
Lovely unit with a view in North Park! - Lovely 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit on the 4th Floor. Stackable Washer & Dryer in unit. Small pet ok. DRE 01197438 (RLNE5744037)

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2604 Landis St
2604 Landis Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3B/1BA House w/ Jacuzzi, W/D & Storage Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3B/1BA house available for lease in the heart of North Park featuring over 1300 SF of living space over one level.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3212 Felton Street
3212 Felton Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
785 sqft
3212 Felton Street Available 07/24/20 The North Park 2/1 You've been Looking For! Parking! Laundry! Location!! - Look no further! This one will go fast! Charming detached upper level 2 bed/1 bath, with parking and garage storage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2939 Laurel St #204
2939 Laurel Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1205 sqft
South Park 2br, with new carpet and paint - Very spacious 2br, 2ba, condo with in unit washer/dryer, large kitchen, balcony overlooking the canyon. Secured gated complex in a great area of South Park.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
4205 Ohio St
4205 Ohio Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM FOR RENT!!!! Woman only please. 1 room and 1 bath available for rent in a 2 bed 2 bath condo. Master suites are on opposite ends of the unit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3633 Indiana Street #19
3633 Indiana Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
975 sqft
Hillcrest - MUST SEE Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo! - You will want to come home to this centrally located lush landscaped building.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1907 Robinson Ave. #401
1907 Robinson Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
670 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo in North Park with Spectacular Views! - Impeccably remodeled one bedroom condo, top floor corner unit with spectacular views in the Horizon House complex.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
3427 Wilshire Ter
3427 Wilshire Terrace, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
800 sqft
Recently remodeled condo unit feels like a brand new unit in a great area in North Park. The unit is the bottom unit of a Duplex in a quiet, peaceful cul de sac.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4046 Iowa St Unit 7
4046 Iowa St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Uniquely Upgraded 2B/2BA Condo w/ W/D, Parking & Balcony! - AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in North Park featuring 850 SF of living space.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4028 Iowa St.
4028 Iowa Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
2Br/1Ba Remodeled House With A/C and Water included! Near the heart of North Park!! - Mainhouse is 2 Bd/1 Ba, approx.
North Park
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

North Park San Diego is a popular neighborhood for young people who prefer galleries and a glass of wine to beachside beer pong. Thanks to recent business initiatives, North Park has experienced rapid growth on its way to becoming a premier urban neighborhood. With a blend of new construction and historic charm, North Park is an ideal community to call home.

Transportation

  • I-805
  • US-163
  • I-8
  • University Ave
  • Walkable

Demographic

  • Singles (25-40)
  • Young professionals

Contains:

  • Juniper Canyon
  • Bird Park

Close to:

  • San Diego Zoo
  • Qualcomm Stadium
  • Downtown San Diego
  • San Diego Mesa College

North Park in three words: culture, trendy, growth

Living in North Park

North Park San Diego was recently named one of America’s “Best Hipster Cities.” Perhaps that’s because of North Park’s cultural diversity, thriving craft beer scene, or the increasing number of foodie destinations. Whatever the reason, people are excited to rent in historic North Park and live just steps away from all that the growing urban community has to offer. In fact, when strolling through North Park it’s hard to imagine that the area was nothing more than lemon groves just over 100 years ago. If you want to rent a North Park apartment, look now while rents are still low and be among the first to witness the area’s dynamic growth.

Renting in North Park, San Diego

North Park is a popular choice for young singles who want to rent in a lively, walkable community. North Park rentals are budget-friendly, currently coming in below the city average. Renting in North Park is a great alternative to living in one of the more expensive downtown neighborhoods, and residents appreciate that North Park has a stronger sense of community. North Park has a variety of condos, small Craftsman houses, and apartment complexes to choose from. The city is making a push to replace mini-complexes from the ‘60s and ‘70s with new-urban, mixed-use developments. San Diego’s long-term vision for North Park is an even more walkable and densely populated community that seamlessly blends retail, residences, and business. Keep an eye out for new construction if you want to live in a modern apartment building with shops and restaurants on the ground floor. For charming houses and condos for rent, look on the smaller streets just off of University, 30th, and El Cajon.

The North Park business scene

Much of North Park’s recent growth and increasingly trendy image is due to the involvement of two separate business improvement districts (BIDs). The Boulevard BID helps business success along the busy El Cajon Boulevard. The Boulevard helps preserve the historical and cultural diversity of the region while ushering in new live-work developments. North Park Main Street works to oversee business growth and historic preservation in the areas along University Ave and 30th Street. The North Park Main Street BID has kept the streets cleaner and more pedestrian-friendly, improved vacant building turnover rates, and managed marketing campaigns for North Park. Both BIDs have ultimately created a neighborhood that’s as successful for businesses as it is fun for residents.

Things to do in North Park

In addition to a constantly growing number of shops, restaurants, and bars, North Park has some unique local flare that renters can enjoy. You’ll almost certainly see your new neighbors enjoying the popular North Park Thursday Market, a weekly farmers’ market with local vendors, fresh food, and handcrafted goods. If you’re looking for some casual culture, check out the monthly Ray At Night art walk. It’s a low-key way to explore galleries and the local art scene while listening to live music. For even more after-hours fun, head to North Park After Dark, a monthly celebration of local businesses and restaurants. Even on an ordinary night, you can have an entertaining evening of walking through the neighborhood, window shopping, and enjoying a local craft beer. For a dedicated day outdoors, try hiking at Jupiter Canyon or relaxing at Bird Park.

North Park is growing rapidly, and it’s becoming a popular alternative to the Gaslamp and East Village neighborhoods. North Park apartments are only 4 miles away from downtown San Diego, so living there still allows for a short commute. If you’re interested in renting your own historic cottage or a just-built urban loft, you’ll want to act quickly. Young professionals are drawn to North Park’s affordable apartments and vibrant nightlife, so have your paperwork and deposit ready if you want to rent your top pick apartment.

