Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet hardwood floors oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse gym parking pool garage package receiving pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Carmel Terrace Apartments located in San Diego, CA is ideally located adjacent to the Carmel Mountain Ranch Town Center, minutes from I-15, I-56 and San Diego transit and in close proximity to Award-winning Poway School District. Our homes features walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Relax on your private patio or balcony or in one of our three pools and spas. Get in a workout at our fitness center or enjoy a game of golf at one of the golf courses less than a mile away. You and your favorite pet can enjoy it all at Carmel Terrace Apartments.