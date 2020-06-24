Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4036 Highland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4036 Highland Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4036 Highland Avenue
4036 Highland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4036 Highland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
Teralta East
Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4036 Highland Avenue have any available units?
4036 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4036 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4036 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4036 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4036 Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4036 Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 4036 Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4036 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4036 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4036 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4036 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4036 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4036 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4036 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4036 Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4036 Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4036 Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University