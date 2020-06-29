All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3751 Villa Ter

3751 Villa Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3751 Villa Terrace, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Description

Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome in North Park Deluxe 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome in the Villa Terrace community. Villa Terrace has a private, gated entrance and includes a 1 car garage and 1 additional parking space. This townhome is light and bright with impressive renovations including a spacious, gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances that have all been replaced within the last year. Washer and dryer are included. Both bedrooms are located on the second level and have mirrored closet doors. This property is just a short walk to nearby Coffee Houses, Art Galleries, Bistros, Brewhouses, weekly Produce Market & monthly Art Gallery walk Night on Ray. It is a short bike ride to Hillcrest, Balboa Park, Downtown, Gaslamp District, Little Italy and the San Diego Harbor. No pets are allowed at this property. Water and trash are included in the rent. CABRE 01197438

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3751 Villa Ter have any available units?
3751 Villa Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3751 Villa Ter have?
Some of 3751 Villa Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3751 Villa Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3751 Villa Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3751 Villa Ter pet-friendly?
No, 3751 Villa Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3751 Villa Ter offer parking?
Yes, 3751 Villa Ter offers parking.
Does 3751 Villa Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3751 Villa Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3751 Villa Ter have a pool?
No, 3751 Villa Ter does not have a pool.
Does 3751 Villa Ter have accessible units?
No, 3751 Villa Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3751 Villa Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 3751 Villa Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

