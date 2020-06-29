3751 Villa Ter

Amenities

Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome in North Park Deluxe 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome in the Villa Terrace community. Villa Terrace has a private, gated entrance and includes a 1 car garage and 1 additional parking space. This townhome is light and bright with impressive renovations including a spacious, gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances that have all been replaced within the last year. Washer and dryer are included. Both bedrooms are located on the second level and have mirrored closet doors. This property is just a short walk to nearby Coffee Houses, Art Galleries, Bistros, Brewhouses, weekly Produce Market & monthly Art Gallery walk Night on Ray. It is a short bike ride to Hillcrest, Balboa Park, Downtown, Gaslamp District, Little Italy and the San Diego Harbor. No pets are allowed at this property. Water and trash are included in the rent. CABRE 01197438