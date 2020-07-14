Elan Beachcomber La Jolla

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed cc payments courtyard e-payments smoke-free community

Elan Beachcomber Apartment Homes for rent in La Jolla, CA are the best of the best. Residents thoroughly enjoy our newly renovated Executive Studios and their close proximity to the beach, fine restaurants, shopping, hotels, and art galleries.Living in La Jolla does not get any better than this. The community features spacious studio floor plans with fully equipped kitchens, outdoor BBQ, bike rack, on-site laundry facility, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Beachcomber welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.The community provides easy access to major freeways for all your commuting needs. Elan Beachcomber is right off the Interstate 5 and just minutes away from Scripps Institution of Oceanography, Stephen Birch Aquarium & Museum, Sea World, Mission Bay, Old Town, San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, Downtown, and Seaport Village. Elan Beachcomber's excellent service coupled with its' attractive location creates an uncompromising living environment. Come join our quaint, small community in the heart of La Jolla Shores.