Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Elan Beachcomber La Jolla

8115 El Paseo Grande · (858) 295-1820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8115 El Paseo Grande, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Beachcomber La Jolla.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
smoke-free community
Elan Beachcomber Apartment Homes for rent in La Jolla, CA are the best of the best. Residents thoroughly enjoy our newly renovated Executive Studios and their close proximity to the beach, fine restaurants, shopping, hotels, and art galleries.Living in La Jolla does not get any better than this. The community features spacious studio floor plans with fully equipped kitchens, outdoor BBQ, bike rack, on-site laundry facility, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Beachcomber welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.The community provides easy access to major freeways for all your commuting needs. Elan Beachcomber is right off the Interstate 5 and just minutes away from Scripps Institution of Oceanography, Stephen Birch Aquarium & Museum, Sea World, Mission Bay, Old Town, San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, Downtown, and Seaport Village. Elan Beachcomber's excellent service coupled with its' attractive location creates an uncompromising living environment. Come join our quaint, small community in the heart of La Jolla Shores.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $35 per application
Deposit: $500 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions and under 50 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: . Street Parking.
Storage Details: 10 * 5 storage unit with each unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Beachcomber La Jolla have any available units?
Elan Beachcomber La Jolla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Beachcomber La Jolla have?
Some of Elan Beachcomber La Jolla's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Beachcomber La Jolla currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Beachcomber La Jolla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Beachcomber La Jolla pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Beachcomber La Jolla is pet friendly.
Does Elan Beachcomber La Jolla offer parking?
No, Elan Beachcomber La Jolla does not offer parking.
Does Elan Beachcomber La Jolla have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elan Beachcomber La Jolla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Beachcomber La Jolla have a pool?
No, Elan Beachcomber La Jolla does not have a pool.
Does Elan Beachcomber La Jolla have accessible units?
No, Elan Beachcomber La Jolla does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Beachcomber La Jolla have units with dishwashers?
No, Elan Beachcomber La Jolla does not have units with dishwashers.
