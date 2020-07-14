All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

Aldea at Mesa College

7322 Mesa College Dr · (619) 825-1573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7322 Mesa College Dr, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 07 · Avail. now

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aldea at Mesa College.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
bike storage
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Centered right in the heart of San Diego, Aldea at Mesa College is perfectly located for all of your creature comforts and conveniences. We are just moments away from all major freeways, Sharp Memorial Hospital, Rady Children's Hospital, and Mesa College. Need a day or RR? Hop on the freeway and head toward one of San Diego's pristine beaches or take a drive down Pacific Coast Highway to ease your mind. \n\nOur small and quiet community offers one and two bedroom units with a courtyard view and private balcony (on select units). For your convenience, our complex has on-site laundry and assigned parking. Don't want to deal with beach traffic? Relax and sunbathe pool-side with your favorite ice-cold beverage and a good book. Please call us today to schedule a tour. We'd be glad to show you around!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500 with approved credit check
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Cats only
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aldea at Mesa College have any available units?
Aldea at Mesa College has 2 units available starting at $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Aldea at Mesa College have?
Some of Aldea at Mesa College's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aldea at Mesa College currently offering any rent specials?
Aldea at Mesa College is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aldea at Mesa College pet-friendly?
Yes, Aldea at Mesa College is pet friendly.
Does Aldea at Mesa College offer parking?
Yes, Aldea at Mesa College offers parking.
Does Aldea at Mesa College have units with washers and dryers?
No, Aldea at Mesa College does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Aldea at Mesa College have a pool?
Yes, Aldea at Mesa College has a pool.
Does Aldea at Mesa College have accessible units?
Yes, Aldea at Mesa College has accessible units.
Does Aldea at Mesa College have units with dishwashers?
No, Aldea at Mesa College does not have units with dishwashers.
