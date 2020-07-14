Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry accepts section 8 bike storage e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Centered right in the heart of San Diego, Aldea at Mesa College is perfectly located for all of your creature comforts and conveniences. We are just moments away from all major freeways, Sharp Memorial Hospital, Rady Children's Hospital, and Mesa College. Need a day or RR? Hop on the freeway and head toward one of San Diego's pristine beaches or take a drive down Pacific Coast Highway to ease your mind.



Our small and quiet community offers one and two bedroom units with a courtyard view and private balcony (on select units). For your convenience, our complex has on-site laundry and assigned parking. Don't want to deal with beach traffic? Relax and sunbathe pool-side with your favorite ice-cold beverage and a good book. Please call us today to schedule a tour. We'd be glad to show you around!