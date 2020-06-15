All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3545 41st Street

3545 41st Street · (619) 295-1100 ext. 106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3545 41st Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3545 41st Street · Avail. Jul 1

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3545 41st Street Available 07/01/20 Recently Renovated 2 Bed/ 1.5 Bath House Available July!! - This beautiful house is located in the City Heights area with close freeway access to the 15 freeway. Unit has been fully renovated last year. Everything was replaced in the unit, from top of the ceiling fans to the bottom plank wood flooring. Major appliances are included in the renovations such as the air conditioning, heating, gas cooking stove and oven, quartz counter tops, to name a few. The half bathroom is connected to the master bed room. Private front and backyard. Off street parking and plenty of street parking available. Pets are allowed with $30 added to your rent per month per pet. This unit won't be available for long! Please contact our office at (619) 295-1100 to schedule your viewing appointment or for more information. For rental applications or if you would like to view more of our available units, please visit our website at www.cethron.com.

(RLNE4843482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 41st Street have any available units?
3545 41st Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3545 41st Street have?
Some of 3545 41st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3545 41st Street currently offering any rent specials?
3545 41st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 41st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3545 41st Street is pet friendly.
Does 3545 41st Street offer parking?
Yes, 3545 41st Street does offer parking.
Does 3545 41st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 41st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 41st Street have a pool?
No, 3545 41st Street does not have a pool.
Does 3545 41st Street have accessible units?
No, 3545 41st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 41st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3545 41st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
