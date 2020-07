Amenities

Strata luxury apartments in East Village San Diego offer stylish amenities and upscale living in a desirable location. These San Diego apartments feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and European-style cabinetry, high ceilings, expansive windows, and beautiful hardwood flooring. Take advantage of our state-of-the-art fitness club, HDTV lounge with catering kitchen, and rooftop pool with fire pit, grilling areas, and breathtaking views. Just minutes from the I-5 and Route 94, Strata is conveniently located in the vibrant East Village steps from the Gaslamp District, Petco Park, and San Diego Bay. Strata is the perfect choice for luxury apartment living in San Diego. We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or tour virtually with one of our leasing associates!