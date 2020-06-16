All apartments in San Diego
3355 Ruffin Road, C1
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:55 PM

3355 Ruffin Road, C1

3355 Ruffin Road · (858) 410-0041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3355 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
2 Bed 2 Bath : UPGRADED APARTMENT

Rent: $1850
Deposit: $250 (Normally $1,500)
No Monthly Pet Fees

Water, Trash, Sewage and 1 Parking Space is included with rent.

Upgraded Apartment Features:
- Upgraded carpet
- Modern vinyl in kitchen and in bathroom
- Beautiful kitchen cabinets
- Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures
- Upgraded ceiling fan
- Grey color accent wall
- Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cooktop)
- Spacious closets in every bedroom
- Ample hallway cabinet space
- Powered for cable, telephone and Internet

Community Features:
- On site management
- 4 On site laundry rooms
- Off Street Parking
- 4 Swimming Pools
- 24/7 Maintenance Department
- On-site Rental Office
- Located in Serra Mesa just up the street from Qualcomm Stadium
- Short driving distance from Mission Valley, Downtown, North Park, Convoy, and the Beach!
- Close proximity to shopping centers, groceries, dinning, 24-Hour Fitness, and Starbucks!
- 5 minutes away from major freeway access: the 8, 15, 163, and 805

PETS ARE WELCOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3355 Ruffin Road, C1 have any available units?
3355 Ruffin Road, C1 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3355 Ruffin Road, C1 have?
Some of 3355 Ruffin Road, C1's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3355 Ruffin Road, C1 currently offering any rent specials?
3355 Ruffin Road, C1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3355 Ruffin Road, C1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3355 Ruffin Road, C1 is pet friendly.
Does 3355 Ruffin Road, C1 offer parking?
Yes, 3355 Ruffin Road, C1 does offer parking.
Does 3355 Ruffin Road, C1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3355 Ruffin Road, C1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3355 Ruffin Road, C1 have a pool?
Yes, 3355 Ruffin Road, C1 has a pool.
Does 3355 Ruffin Road, C1 have accessible units?
No, 3355 Ruffin Road, C1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3355 Ruffin Road, C1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3355 Ruffin Road, C1 does not have units with dishwashers.
