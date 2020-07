Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator garage parking pool gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse concierge doorman hot tub internet access new construction

Situated in the vibrant, diverse, urban East Village neighborhood of Downtown San Diego, Pinnacle on the Park boasts close proximity to the beautiful Marina Embarcadero and 5 star dining restaurants Grab a celebratory beverage at Amplified Ales after a San Diego Padres win at PETCO Park or walk to the Historic Gaslamp District during a girl’s night out.



Enjoy the beautiful San Diego weather at Embarcadero Marina Park. Whether you’re pursuing higher educational opportunities at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, San Diego City College, or working at one of the 700 businesses located in the thriving urban enclave of the East Village.