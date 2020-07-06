2225 Linwood Street B8

Amenities
Spectacular 180o Ocean View 2 Bdrm/2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 208657
Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/iBFAAfzHjy4
Features / Amenities:
Fully remodeled with all new kitchen, baths, appliances, fixtures, and flooring throughout
Top Floor Unit
2 Reserved Parking spaces: 1 gated underground garage, 1 off-street parking in front of condo
Secure gate entrance into community
Stacked Washer & Dryer
Fireplace
Full-length Balcony with French Doors
Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Oven and Microwave included
Additional on-site 6'x6' storage room included
Complex includes: Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi and Exercise Room
Water & Gas are included in rent
Directions: From San Diego Ave in Old Town, turn north (up hill) onto Bandini Street, take the 3rd Left onto Hayden Way, and go all the way to the end of Hayden. It will look like the street dead ends, but the condo is at the very end of Hayden.
