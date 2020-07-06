All apartments in San Diego
2225 Linwood Street B8

2225 Linwood Street · (619) 890-9323
Location

2225 Linwood Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Old Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B8 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 832 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spectacular 180o Ocean View 2 Bdrm/2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 208657

We currently have applications in and it's very likely to come off the market on 7/6, so not showing it currently.

Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/iBFAAfzHjy4

Features / Amenities:
Fully remodeled with all new kitchen, baths, appliances, fixtures, and flooring throughout
Top Floor Unit
2 Reserved Parking spaces: 1 gated underground garage, 1 off-street parking in front of condo
Secure gate entrance into community
Stacked Washer & Dryer
Fireplace
Full-length Balcony with French Doors
Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Oven and Microwave included
Additional on-site 6'x6' storage room included
Complex includes: Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi and Exercise Room
Water & Gas are included in rent

Directions: From San Diego Ave in Old Town, turn north (up hill) onto Bandini Street, take the 3rd Left onto Hayden Way, and go all the way to the end of Hayden. It will look like the street dead ends, but the condo is at the very end of Hayden.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208657
Property Id 208657

(RLNE5894669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

