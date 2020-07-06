2225 Linwood Street B8

Amenities

Spectacular 180o Ocean View 2 Bdrm/2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 208657



We currently have applications in and it's very likely to come off the market on 7/6, so not showing it currently.



Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/iBFAAfzHjy4



Features / Amenities:

Fully remodeled with all new kitchen, baths, appliances, fixtures, and flooring throughout

Top Floor Unit

2 Reserved Parking spaces: 1 gated underground garage, 1 off-street parking in front of condo

Secure gate entrance into community

Stacked Washer & Dryer

Fireplace

Full-length Balcony with French Doors

Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Oven and Microwave included

Additional on-site 6'x6' storage room included

Complex includes: Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi and Exercise Room

Water & Gas are included in rent



Directions: From San Diego Ave in Old Town, turn north (up hill) onto Bandini Street, take the 3rd Left onto Hayden Way, and go all the way to the end of Hayden. It will look like the street dead ends, but the condo is at the very end of Hayden.

