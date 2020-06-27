All apartments in San Diego
Elán The Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Elán The Park

4929 Del Monte Avenue · (757) 272-1264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4929 Del Monte Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán The Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
bike storage
Elan The Park Apartment Homes for rent in Ocean Beach, CA is a small beach community located in one of San Diego's most relaxing places. While residing with us, you can go to the beach, of course, or shop on Newport Avenue. The year round sunshine allows for year round attractions. Visit the longest pier on the west coast, The Ocean Beach Pier, or enjoy the vast collection of antique stores, bars, and restaurants. This community is known for its unique neighborhoods, beautiful parks, playgrounds and sports fields.The community offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with fully equipped kitchen that include dishwasher, designated dining room, accommodating living room, balcony/patio, satin nickel plated ceiling fans, mirror panel closet doors, and complimentary accent wall. The community also boasts a lush landscaping, patio table & chairs, BBQ area, on-site laundry facilities, bike store room, assigned parking, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan The Park welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Whether you want to visit our sandy beaches, explore the walking trails, or dine at the local restaurants, your possibilities are endless. We provide easy access to the Interstate 5 and Interstate 8 for your commuting needs. For your convenience, Robb Field, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo are just minutes away. Come home to The Park and enjoy easy living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50 per month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned Lot: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elán The Park have any available units?
Elán The Park has 3 units available starting at $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Elán The Park have?
Some of Elán The Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán The Park currently offering any rent specials?
Elán The Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elán The Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán The Park is pet friendly.
Does Elán The Park offer parking?
Yes, Elán The Park offers parking.
Does Elán The Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elán The Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán The Park have a pool?
No, Elán The Park does not have a pool.
Does Elán The Park have accessible units?
No, Elán The Park does not have accessible units.
Does Elán The Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elán The Park has units with dishwashers.
