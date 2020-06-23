Rent Calculator
13652 Winstanley Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
13652 Winstanley Way
13652 Winstanley Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13652 Winstanley Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13652 Winstanley Way have any available units?
13652 Winstanley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13652 Winstanley Way have?
Some of 13652 Winstanley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13652 Winstanley Way currently offering any rent specials?
13652 Winstanley Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13652 Winstanley Way pet-friendly?
No, 13652 Winstanley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 13652 Winstanley Way offer parking?
Yes, 13652 Winstanley Way does offer parking.
Does 13652 Winstanley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13652 Winstanley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13652 Winstanley Way have a pool?
Yes, 13652 Winstanley Way has a pool.
Does 13652 Winstanley Way have accessible units?
No, 13652 Winstanley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13652 Winstanley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13652 Winstanley Way has units with dishwashers.
