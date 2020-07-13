All apartments in San Diego
Elán Beachwalk Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Elán Beachwalk Apartments

5025 Niagara Avenue · (251) 262-2331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5025 Niagara Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán Beachwalk Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bike storage
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Elan Beachwalk Apartment Homes for rent in Ocean Beach, CA is a small beach community located in one of San Diego's most relaxing places. While residing with us, you can go to the beach, of course, or shop on Newport Avenue. The year round sunshine allows for year round attractions. Visit the longest pier on the West Coast, The Ocean Beach Pier, or enjoy the vast collection of antique stores, bars, and restaurants. This community is known for its unique neighborhoods, beautiful parks, playgrounds and sports fields.The community offers spacious one, two, and four bedroom floor plans with fully equipped kitchen, designated dining room, accommodating living room, balcony/patio in selected units, satin nickel plated ceiling fans, mirror panel closet doors, and complimentary accent wall. The community also boasts a lush landscaping, on-site laundry facilities, bike rack, assigned parking, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Beachwalk welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Whether you want to visit our sandy beaches, explore the walking trails, or dine at the local restaurants, your possibilities are endless. We provide easy access to the Interstate 5 and Interstate 8 for your commuting needs. For your convenience, Robb Field, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo are just minutes away. Come home to Elan Beachwalk and enjoy easy living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50 per month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35 per month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Lot: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elán Beachwalk Apartments have any available units?
Elán Beachwalk Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Elán Beachwalk Apartments have?
Some of Elán Beachwalk Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán Beachwalk Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Elán Beachwalk Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elán Beachwalk Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán Beachwalk Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Elán Beachwalk Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Elán Beachwalk Apartments offers parking.
Does Elán Beachwalk Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elán Beachwalk Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán Beachwalk Apartments have a pool?
No, Elán Beachwalk Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Elán Beachwalk Apartments have accessible units?
No, Elán Beachwalk Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Elán Beachwalk Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Elán Beachwalk Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
