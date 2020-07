Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed accessible elevator parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments guest suite hot tub key fob access lobby online portal

Loma Portal Apartments is located in the Point Loma area only minutes from Shelter & Harbor Island, local beaches and the bay. With immediate access to the 5 & 8 Freeways Loma Portal is conveniently located close to shopping, city transportation, downtown, the airport and military bases. All units come standard with refrigerators, microwaves & stove. We cover water, trash & sewer utility bills! Each unit has one assigned parking space. Patios in select units.