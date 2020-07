Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors oven range in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub green community internet access package receiving

You and your furry friend will love living at The Village at Del Mar Heights, located just 2.5 miles from picturesque beaches and near the only dog beach in the area. Our prestigious, highly sought-after area is close to all the convenience Del Mar and San Diego have to offer. You'll also love all the amenities that go along with our prime location. Stroll our lushly landscaped grounds, connect with your neighbors at our poolside grilling and picnic area or spend your downtime at home. Our newly renovated apartments feature stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops among other stunning finishes.