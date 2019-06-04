All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12560 Carmel Creek Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12560 Carmel Creek Rd
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:07 AM

12560 Carmel Creek Rd

12560 Carmel Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12560 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Call / text Kyle Stanley to show at 619-757-5169

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12560 Carmel Creek Rd have any available units?
12560 Carmel Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12560 Carmel Creek Rd have?
Some of 12560 Carmel Creek Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12560 Carmel Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12560 Carmel Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12560 Carmel Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12560 Carmel Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12560 Carmel Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 12560 Carmel Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12560 Carmel Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12560 Carmel Creek Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12560 Carmel Creek Rd have a pool?
Yes, 12560 Carmel Creek Rd has a pool.
Does 12560 Carmel Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 12560 Carmel Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12560 Carmel Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12560 Carmel Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University