12549 Maestro Ct.
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

12549 Maestro Ct.

12549 Maestro Ct · No Longer Available
Location

12549 Maestro Ct, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Carmel Valley 3BD/2.5BA (open house 5.31.19 - 330pm - 430pm) - (open house 5.31.19 - 330pm - 430pm)

Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with two car garage in Carmel Valley. Located right off the 56 and the 5 freeway this home features a court yard entrance in the front with a patio and garden in the rear. The home has vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances with high grade gas range, updated counter tops, and natural light throughout home. Master Bath has recently been upgraded with frame-less shower glass. Gardner included with lease.

Fully renovated master bathroom and restroom down stairs
New hardwood floor
New stairway carpet
Fully renovated garage with new cabinets and epoxy flooring
Majority parts of the house are newly painted
RO water system
Central vacuum system
Outstanding school district.
Appliance included: refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4537348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12549 Maestro Ct. have any available units?
12549 Maestro Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12549 Maestro Ct. have?
Some of 12549 Maestro Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12549 Maestro Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
12549 Maestro Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12549 Maestro Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 12549 Maestro Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12549 Maestro Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 12549 Maestro Ct. offers parking.
Does 12549 Maestro Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12549 Maestro Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12549 Maestro Ct. have a pool?
No, 12549 Maestro Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 12549 Maestro Ct. have accessible units?
No, 12549 Maestro Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 12549 Maestro Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12549 Maestro Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
