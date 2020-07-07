11929 Eastbourne Rd

Amenities
Single story, single family home with a private yard and attached two car garage.
Newly upgraded fixtures. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Upgraded counters, lighting and fixtures throughout.
Refrigerator, Washer and dryer included.
Landscaping is included in your rent.
Located in the Poway School district, walking distance to parks and shopping.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.