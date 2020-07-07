All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11929 Eastbourne Rd
Last updated November 10 2019 at 3:39 AM

11929 Eastbourne Rd

11929 Eastbourne Road · No Longer Available
Location

11929 Eastbourne Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single story, single family home with a private yard and attached two car garage.

Newly upgraded fixtures. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Upgraded counters, lighting and fixtures throughout.

Refrigerator, Washer and dryer included.
Landscaping is included in your rent.

Located in the Poway School district, walking distance to parks and shopping.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11929 Eastbourne Rd have any available units?
11929 Eastbourne Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11929 Eastbourne Rd have?
Some of 11929 Eastbourne Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11929 Eastbourne Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11929 Eastbourne Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11929 Eastbourne Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11929 Eastbourne Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11929 Eastbourne Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11929 Eastbourne Rd offers parking.
Does 11929 Eastbourne Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11929 Eastbourne Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11929 Eastbourne Rd have a pool?
No, 11929 Eastbourne Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11929 Eastbourne Rd have accessible units?
No, 11929 Eastbourne Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11929 Eastbourne Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 11929 Eastbourne Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
