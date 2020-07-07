11929 Eastbourne Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single story, single family home with a private yard and attached two car garage.



Newly upgraded fixtures. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Upgraded counters, lighting and fixtures throughout.



Refrigerator, Washer and dryer included.

Landscaping is included in your rent.



Located in the Poway School district, walking distance to parks and shopping.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.