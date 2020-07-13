All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like Ascent at Campus of Life.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
Ascent at Campus of Life
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Ascent at Campus of Life

10785 Pomerado Road · (858) 213-0242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10785 Pomerado Road, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-402 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,161

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 897 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-302 · Avail. now

$2,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 6-302 · Avail. now

$2,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 4-402 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-203 · Avail. Aug 2

$3,105

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Unit 1-404 · Avail. Jul 21

$3,110

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ascent at Campus of Life.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
online portal
yoga
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
new construction
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Ascent residences at Campus of Life. Ascent is the residential housing at Campus of Life, for those who aim higher. Set in the desirable residential locale of Scripps Ranch amid a mature Eucalyptus grove, Ascent offers exceptional finishes and desired amenities.Your new home is elevator served and comes with a private garage. Units come equipped with all new appliances, washer and dryer, quartz-style countertops, central air and heat, and more. Each of these award-winning residences enjoys a spacious floor plan with modern kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies.Days at Ascent at Campus of Life start with fitness classes, socializing with neighbors, or escaping to nearby hiking and cycling paths. Neighboring shops, markets and an abundance of restaurants are perfect afternoon getaways. In the evening, prepare a gourmet meal in your spacious kitchen, unwind with yoga or seek out tastings at one of the local breweries.We combine your everyday commitments with our flexible, div

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12,15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions:
Parking Details: Includes private garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ascent at Campus of Life have any available units?
Ascent at Campus of Life has 10 units available starting at $2,161 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Ascent at Campus of Life have?
Some of Ascent at Campus of Life's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ascent at Campus of Life currently offering any rent specials?
Ascent at Campus of Life is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ascent at Campus of Life pet-friendly?
Yes, Ascent at Campus of Life is pet friendly.
Does Ascent at Campus of Life offer parking?
Yes, Ascent at Campus of Life offers parking.
Does Ascent at Campus of Life have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ascent at Campus of Life offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ascent at Campus of Life have a pool?
No, Ascent at Campus of Life does not have a pool.
Does Ascent at Campus of Life have accessible units?
Yes, Ascent at Campus of Life has accessible units.
Does Ascent at Campus of Life have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ascent at Campus of Life has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Ascent at Campus of Life?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
4224 Mississippi
4224 Mississippi St
San Diego, CA 92104
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Elán The Plaza Apartments
4955 Narragansett Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity