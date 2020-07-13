Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking garage internet access online portal yoga accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center cc payments courtyard e-payments new construction package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Ascent residences at Campus of Life. Ascent is the residential housing at Campus of Life, for those who aim higher. Set in the desirable residential locale of Scripps Ranch amid a mature Eucalyptus grove, Ascent offers exceptional finishes and desired amenities.Your new home is elevator served and comes with a private garage. Units come equipped with all new appliances, washer and dryer, quartz-style countertops, central air and heat, and more. Each of these award-winning residences enjoys a spacious floor plan with modern kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies.Days at Ascent at Campus of Life start with fitness classes, socializing with neighbors, or escaping to nearby hiking and cycling paths. Neighboring shops, markets and an abundance of restaurants are perfect afternoon getaways. In the evening, prepare a gourmet meal in your spacious kitchen, unwind with yoga or seek out tastings at one of the local breweries.We combine your everyday commitments with our flexible, div