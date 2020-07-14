Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry bbq/grill online portal playground

The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos offers beautifully remodeled two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent located off Carmel Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos. We have beautiful valley views nestled in a wooded landscape and are located next door to Rolling Hills Elementary School which is in the Award Winning Poway School District.