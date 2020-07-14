15095 Via Hondonada, San Diego, CA 92129 Rancho Penasquitos
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit HO62A · Avail. Jul 21
$1,859
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 963 sqft
Unit MO40E · Avail. Jul 16
$1,892
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 963 sqft
Unit MO26A · Avail. Aug 20
$1,948
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 963 sqft
See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
online portal
playground
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos offers beautifully remodeled two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent located off Carmel Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos. We have beautiful valley views nestled in a wooded landscape and are located next door to Rolling Hills Elementary School which is in the Award Winning Poway School District.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $400-$450
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $450
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $450
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos have any available units?
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos has 8 units available starting at $1,859 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos have?
Some of The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos currently offering any rent specials?
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos is pet friendly.
Does The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos offer parking?
Yes, The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos offers parking.
Does The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos have a pool?
Yes, The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos has a pool.
Does The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos have accessible units?
No, The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos does not have accessible units.
Does The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos has units with dishwashers.