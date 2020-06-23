1206 Chandler Blvd, Burbank, CA 91506 Chandler Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bath single family home by the Chandler bike path. ** fireplace ** laminate cherry wood flooring ** Newer kitchen with cherry wood cabinets ** Dual pane windows ** Central air & heating. Spacious back patio area. Detached 1 car garage with washer and dryer. Available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1206 W Chandler Boulevard have any available units?
1206 W Chandler Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 W Chandler Boulevard have?
Some of 1206 W Chandler Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 W Chandler Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1206 W Chandler Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.