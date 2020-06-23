All apartments in Burbank
1206 W Chandler Boulevard
1206 W Chandler Boulevard

1206 Chandler Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Chandler Blvd, Burbank, CA 91506
Chandler Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bath single family home by the Chandler bike path. ** fireplace ** laminate cherry wood flooring ** Newer kitchen with cherry wood cabinets ** Dual pane windows ** Central air & heating. Spacious back patio area. Detached 1 car garage with washer and dryer. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 W Chandler Boulevard have any available units?
1206 W Chandler Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 W Chandler Boulevard have?
Some of 1206 W Chandler Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 W Chandler Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1206 W Chandler Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 W Chandler Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1206 W Chandler Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1206 W Chandler Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1206 W Chandler Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1206 W Chandler Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 W Chandler Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 W Chandler Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1206 W Chandler Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1206 W Chandler Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1206 W Chandler Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 W Chandler Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 W Chandler Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
